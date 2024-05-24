REPORT REVIEW

Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology report

Impact Reporting Methodology Deutsche Bank

12 October 2023

  • Impact Reporting Methodology
  • Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR), updated June 2023, as administered by International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
  • Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Social Bonds (HFIRSB), updated June 2023, administered by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
  • Deutsche Bank's Impact Reporting Methodology (as of October 5, 2023)
  • Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework (as of October 5, 2023)
  • Pre-issuanceverification
  • As long as no changes are undertaken by the Issuer to its Impact Reporting Methodology as of October 5, 2023

Deutsche Bank AG ("the Issuer" or "Deutsche Bank") commissioned ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS) to provide a Report Review1 on its Impact Reporting Methodology by assessing:

  1. The alignment of the Deutsche Bank's Impact Reporting Methodology with the commitments set forth in Deutsche Bank Sustainable Instruments Framework (as of October 5, 2023) 2.
  2. Deutsche Bank's Impact Reporting Methodology - benchmarked against Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR) and Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Social Bonds (HFIRSB), administered by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) updated as of June 2023.
  3. The disclosure of proceeds allocation and soundness of reporting indicators - whether the impact metrics align with best market practices and are relevant to the Sustainable Instruments to be issued.
  1. A limited or reasonable assurance is not provided on the information presented in Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology. A review of the use of proceeds' impact reporting methodology is solely conducted against ICMA's Standards (Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Green Bond and Social Bond ) core principles and recommendations where applicable, and the criteria outlined in the underlying Framework. The assessment is solely based on the information provided in the impact reporting methodology. The Issuer [Deutsche Bank] is responsible for the preparation of the report including the application of methods and internal control procedures designed to ensure that the subject matter information is free from material misstatement.
  2. The Deutsche Bank Sustainable Instruments Framework was assessed as aligned with the GBP and SBP (as of June 2021 with June 2022 Appendix 1) as of October 5, 2023.

REVIEW SECTION

SUMMARY

EVALUATION

Part 1.

Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the commitments set forth in the

Sustainable Instruments Framework.

Alignment with the

Issuer's commitments

set forth in the

Framework

Part 2.

The Impact Reporting Methodology is in line with

ICMA's HFIR and HFIRSB. The Issuer follows core

Alignment with the

principles

and

where

applicable

key

Harmonised

recommendations.

Framework for Impact

Aligned

Reporting (HFIR) And

Harmonised

Framework for Impact

Reporting for Social

Bonds (HFIRSB)

Part 3.

The allocation of the bond's proceeds will be disclosed,

with a detailed breakdown across different eligible

Disclosure of proceeds

project categories as proposed in the Framework3.

allocation and

soundness of

The Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments

Positive

reporting indicators

Framework has adopted an appropriate methodology

to report the impact generated by providing

comprehensive disclosure on data sourcing,

calculations methodologies and granularity reflecting

best market practices.

3 The assessment is based on the information provided in the Issuer's report. The Issuer is responsible for the preparation of the report including the application of methods and procedures designed to ensure that the subject matter information is free from material misstatement.

PART I: ALIGNMENT WITH COMMITMENTS SET FORTH IN THE SUSTAINABLE INSTRUMENTS FRAMEWORK4

The following table displays the Issuer's commitment in the allocation and impact report against the commitments set forth in Deutsche Bank's Framework, which are based on the core requirements of the Green Bond Principles and Social Bond Principles as well as best market practices.

GBP AND SBP

OPINION

1.

Use of Proceeds

Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description

provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The

report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche

Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.

2.

Process for

Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description

provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The

Project

report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche

Evaluation and

Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.

Selection

3.

Management of

Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description

provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The

Proceeds

report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche

Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.

4.

Reporting

Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description

provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The

report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche

Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.

5.

Verification

Deutsche Bank commits to engage an independent external auditor or any

other verifier to provide a limited assurance on the annual allocation

reporting of proceeds from Sustainable Financing Instruments to Eligible

Assets

4 The Deutsche Bank Sustainable Instruments Framework was assessed as aligned with the GBP and SBP (as of June 2021 with June 2022 Appendix 1) as of October 5, 2023.

PART II: ASSESSMENT AGAINST THE ICMA HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING (HFIR) AND HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING FOR SOCIAL BONDS (HFIRSB)

FOR GREEN BONDS

Reporting is a core component of the GBP and transparency is of particular value in communicating the expected and/or achieved impact of projects in the form of an annual reporting. Green bond Issuers are required to report on both the use of green bond proceeds, as well as the environmental impacts at least on an annual basis until full allocation or maturity of the bond. Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR) has been chosen as benchmark for this analysis as it represents the most widely adopted standard.

The table below evaluates Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology against ICMA Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR).

CORE PRINCIPLES

ICMA HFIR

IMPACT REPORTING METHODOLOGY

ASSESSMENT

Reporting on an annual

Deutsche Bank commits to report within one year

from

issuance. The report

will

be available on

basis

Deutsche Bank's website.

The assessment and measurement of the impacts

generated by Deutsche Bank Green Bond(s) will

cover the following areas:

1.

Renewable Energy

(Expected) annual GHG emissions

reduced/avoided (metric

tons of

CO2e)

Annual

renewable

energy

generation (MWh)

Illustrating the

Installed capacity

of renewable

environmental impacts

energy constructed or rehabilitated

or outcomes

(MW)

2. Clean Transportation- Electric vehicles (EVs)

(Expected) annual GHG emissions

reduced/avoided (metric

tons of

CO2e)

Optional: Number of EVs financed

3. Clean Transportation- Electric vehicles (EVs)

(Expected) annual GHG emissions

reduced/avoided (metric

tons of

CO2e)

For passenger travel:

pkm

(i.e.

transport of one passenger over one

kilometer) and/or passengers

i.

For cargo transport: ton-km

(i.e. the transport of one ton

over one kilometre/ ton-

km) and/or metric tons

ii.

Optional:

Total

in

kilometers

of

new

or

improved train lines

  1. Green Building
    • Residential Real Estate (RRE)
      1. Expected energy savings in MWh per year
      2. (Expected) annual GHG emissions avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
    • Commercial Real Estate (CRE)
      1. Expected energy savings in kWh per year
      2. (Expected) annual GHG emissions avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
  3. Energy Efficiency
    • (Expected) annual energy consumption saved through measures in kWh
    • (Expected) annual GHG emissions reduced/avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
  5. Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
    • (Expected) annual energy consumption saved through measures in kWh
    • (Expected) annual GHG emissions reduced/avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
    • Design average annual PUE

Deutsche Bank commits to evaluate potential

environmental and social risks that could arise from

ESG Risk Management

potentially eligible projects against the Issuer's

Environmental and Social Policy Framework, in line

with the commitment set forth in the Sustainable

Instruments Framework.

Deutsche Bank does not report on individual

Allocation of proceeds -

projects since the project data is confidential. The

Transparency on the

reporting is at portfolio level. The Issuer commits to

currency

be transparent on reporting the cash flows in one

currency.

RECOMMENDATIONS

ICMA HFIR

IMPACT REPORTING METHODOLOGY

ASSESSMENT

Define and disclose

Deutsche Bank will define and disclose period and

period and process

process for Project Evaluation and Selection

for Project

Evaluation and

Selection

Disclose total

Deutsche Bank will disclose the total amount of

amount of proceeds

proceeds raised and allocated to eligible

allocated to eligible

disbursement.

disbursements

Formal internal

Deutsche Bank will follow a transparent process for

process for the

the allocation of proceeds.

allocation of

proceeds and to

report on the

allocation of

proceeds

Report at project or

Deutsche Bank will report on the total amount of

portfolio level

proceeds allocated per eligible project category.

Describe the

Deutsche Bank will adjust the impact calculation by

approach to impact

the share of financing attributable to the Issuer.

reporting

Report the

estimated lifetime

Deutsche Bank does not plan to report on the

-

results and/or

average portfolio lifetime results or economic life (in

project economic

years).

life (in years)

Ex-post verification

Deutsche Bank does not plan to sample ex-post

verification of specific projects and includes relevant

-

of specific projects

results in the reporting

Report on at least a

Deutsche Bank will report on sector specific core

limited number of

indicators, whenever the required input variables or

sector specific core

external data sources are available.

indicators

Deutsche Bank discloses the assumptions and

impact calculation methodologies for Renewable

Energy and Clean Transportation.

For Green Building, the Issuer will engage an

external consultant for Commercial Real Estate

(CRE) to evaluate the impacts, through a

comparison with national reference benchmarks,

e.g. Building Performance Database of USA,

National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings, and

Energy Start Portfolio Manager of USA and Canada.

For Residential Real Estate (RRE), the Issuer uses

If there is no single

real annual energy consumption and CO2 emissions

commonly-used

when EPC data are available, otherwise an

standard, Issuers

estimation approach. The expected GHG emissions

may follow and

avoided of RRE assets will be calculated through a

disclose their own

comparison with average national carbon

calculation

emissions taken from PCAF database of an average

methodologies

RRE portfolio of the same size and regional

distribution. The expected energy savings in MWh

per year will be calculated based on the expected

GHG emission avoided and average conversation

factors. For Germany, the conversion factor is

based on the Bank's own calculations on the basis

of existing internal EPC data.

For Energy Efficiency and Information and

Communications Technology, the Issuer will

disclose the calculation methodology or data

source according to the specific type of activities

that the proceeds will be allocated to.

Disclosure on the

conversion

The Issuer will disclose on the conversion approach

approach (if

for the impacts units.

applicable)

Projects with partial

For projects with partial eligibility the Bank will only

pro-rata count the affordable part into its asset pool

eligibility

internally and also only report impact pro-rata.

When the expected impacts of different project componentsmay not be reported separately,Issuers may use (and disclose) the attribution approach

The impact of Deutsche Bank's projects will be reported separately per category and sub category on an aggregated basis. In case separate impact reporting is not possible, disclosure via attributionapproach should remain an option.

OPINION

Deutsche Bank follows Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting's core principles and key recommendations. The Issuer provides transparency on the level of expected reporting as well as on the frequency, scope and duration, aligned with best practices.

