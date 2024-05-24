R E P O R T R E V I E W

Impact Reporting Methodology

Deutsche Bank

PART II: ASSESSMENT AGAINST THE ICMA HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING (HFIR) AND HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING FOR SOCIAL BONDS (HFIRSB)

FOR GREEN BONDS

Reporting is a core component of the GBP and transparency is of particular value in communicating the expected and/or achieved impact of projects in the form of an annual reporting. Green bond Issuers are required to report on both the use of green bond proceeds, as well as the environmental impacts at least on an annual basis until full allocation or maturity of the bond. Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR) has been chosen as benchmark for this analysis as it represents the most widely adopted standard.

The table below evaluates Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology against ICMA Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR).

CORE PRINCIPLES