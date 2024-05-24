REPORT REVIEW
Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology report
Impact Reporting Methodology Deutsche Bank
12 October 2023
VERIFICATION PARAMETERS
Type(s) of reporting
Relevant standard(s)
Scope of verification
Lifecycle
Validity
- Impact Reporting Methodology
- Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR), updated June 2023, as administered by International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
- Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Social Bonds (HFIRSB), updated June 2023, administered by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
- Deutsche Bank's Impact Reporting Methodology (as of October 5, 2023)
- Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework (as of October 5, 2023)
- Pre-issuanceverification
- As long as no changes are undertaken by the Issuer to its Impact Reporting Methodology as of October 5, 2023
© 2023 | Institutional Shareholder Services and/or its affiliates
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
C O N T E N T S
PART I: ALIGNMENT WITH COMMITMENTS SET FORTH IN THE SUSTAINABLE INSTRUMENTS
PART II: ASSESSMENT AGAINST THE ICMA HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING (HFIR) AND HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING FOR SOCIAL BONDS (HFIRSB)... 6
PART III: DISCLOSURE OF PROCEEDS ALLOCATION AND SOUNDNESS OF THE IMPACT REPORTING
INDICATORS
14
ANNEX 1: Methodology
22
ANNEX 2: Quality management processes
23
About this Report Review
24
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
SCOPE OF WORK
Deutsche Bank AG ("the Issuer" or "Deutsche Bank") commissioned ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS) to provide a Report Review1 on its Impact Reporting Methodology by assessing:
- The alignment of the Deutsche Bank's Impact Reporting Methodology with the commitments set forth in Deutsche Bank Sustainable Instruments Framework (as of October 5, 2023) 2.
- Deutsche Bank's Impact Reporting Methodology - benchmarked against Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR) and Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Social Bonds (HFIRSB), administered by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) updated as of June 2023.
- The disclosure of proceeds allocation and soundness of reporting indicators - whether the impact metrics align with best market practices and are relevant to the Sustainable Instruments to be issued.
- A limited or reasonable assurance is not provided on the information presented in Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology. A review of the use of proceeds' impact reporting methodology is solely conducted against ICMA's Standards (Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Green Bond and Social Bond ) core principles and recommendations where applicable, and the criteria outlined in the underlying Framework. The assessment is solely based on the information provided in the impact reporting methodology. The Issuer [Deutsche Bank] is responsible for the preparation of the report including the application of methods and internal control procedures designed to ensure that the subject matter information is free from material misstatement.
- The Deutsche Bank Sustainable Instruments Framework was assessed as aligned with the GBP and SBP (as of June 2021 with June 2022 Appendix 1) as of October 5, 2023.
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
ASSESSMENT SUMMARY
REVIEW SECTION
SUMMARY
EVALUATION
Part 1.
Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the commitments set forth in the
Sustainable Instruments Framework.
Alignment with the
Issuer's commitments
set forth in the
Framework
Part 2.
The Impact Reporting Methodology is in line with
ICMA's HFIR and HFIRSB. The Issuer follows core
Alignment with the
principles
and
where
applicable
key
Harmonised
recommendations.
Framework for Impact
Aligned
Reporting (HFIR) And
Harmonised
Framework for Impact
Reporting for Social
Bonds (HFIRSB)
Part 3.
The allocation of the bond's proceeds will be disclosed,
with a detailed breakdown across different eligible
Disclosure of proceeds
project categories as proposed in the Framework3.
allocation and
soundness of
The Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments
Positive
reporting indicators
Framework has adopted an appropriate methodology
to report the impact generated by providing
comprehensive disclosure on data sourcing,
calculations methodologies and granularity reflecting
best market practices.
3 The assessment is based on the information provided in the Issuer's report. The Issuer is responsible for the preparation of the report including the application of methods and procedures designed to ensure that the subject matter information is free from material misstatement.
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
REPORT REVIEW ASSESSMENT
PART I: ALIGNMENT WITH COMMITMENTS SET FORTH IN THE SUSTAINABLE INSTRUMENTS FRAMEWORK4
The following table displays the Issuer's commitment in the allocation and impact report against the commitments set forth in Deutsche Bank's Framework, which are based on the core requirements of the Green Bond Principles and Social Bond Principles as well as best market practices.
GBP AND SBP
OPINION
1.
Use of Proceeds
Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description
provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The
report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche
Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.
2.
Process for
Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description
provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The
Project
report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche
Evaluation and
Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.
Selection
3.
Management of
Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description
provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The
Proceeds
report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche
Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.
4.
Reporting
Deutsche Bank confirms to follow the Use of Proceeds' description
provided by Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework. The
report will be in line with the initial commitments set in the Deutsche
Bank's Sustainable Instruments Framework.
5.
Verification
Deutsche Bank commits to engage an independent external auditor or any
other verifier to provide a limited assurance on the annual allocation
reporting of proceeds from Sustainable Financing Instruments to Eligible
Assets
4 The Deutsche Bank Sustainable Instruments Framework was assessed as aligned with the GBP and SBP (as of June 2021 with June 2022 Appendix 1) as of October 5, 2023.
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
PART II: ASSESSMENT AGAINST THE ICMA HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING (HFIR) AND HARMONISED FRAMEWORK FOR IMPACT REPORTING FOR SOCIAL BONDS (HFIRSB)
FOR GREEN BONDS
Reporting is a core component of the GBP and transparency is of particular value in communicating the expected and/or achieved impact of projects in the form of an annual reporting. Green bond Issuers are required to report on both the use of green bond proceeds, as well as the environmental impacts at least on an annual basis until full allocation or maturity of the bond. Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR) has been chosen as benchmark for this analysis as it represents the most widely adopted standard.
The table below evaluates Deutsche Bank Impact Reporting Methodology against ICMA Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting (HFIR).
CORE PRINCIPLES
ICMA HFIR
IMPACT REPORTING METHODOLOGY
ASSESSMENT
Reporting on an annual
Deutsche Bank commits to report within one year
from
issuance. The report
will
be available on
basis
Deutsche Bank's website.
The assessment and measurement of the impacts
generated by Deutsche Bank Green Bond(s) will
cover the following areas:
1.
Renewable Energy
▪ (Expected) annual GHG emissions
reduced/avoided (metric
tons of
CO2e)
▪ Annual
renewable
energy
generation (MWh)
Illustrating the
▪
Installed capacity
of renewable
environmental impacts
energy constructed or rehabilitated
or outcomes
(MW)
2. Clean Transportation- Electric vehicles (EVs)
▪ (Expected) annual GHG emissions
reduced/avoided (metric
tons of
CO2e)
▪ Optional: Number of EVs financed
3. Clean Transportation- Electric vehicles (EVs)
▪ (Expected) annual GHG emissions
reduced/avoided (metric
tons of
CO2e)
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
▪ For passenger travel:
pkm
(i.e.
transport of one passenger over one
kilometer) and/or passengers
i.
For cargo transport: ton-km
(i.e. the transport of one ton
over one kilometre/ ton-
km) and/or metric tons
ii.
Optional:
Total
in
kilometers
of
new
or
improved train lines
- Green Building
- Residential Real Estate (RRE)
- Expected energy savings in MWh per year
- (Expected) annual GHG emissions avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
- Commercial Real Estate (CRE)
- Expected energy savings in kWh per year
- (Expected) annual GHG emissions avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
- Energy Efficiency
- (Expected) annual energy consumption saved through measures in kWh
- (Expected) annual GHG emissions reduced/avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
- Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
- (Expected) annual energy consumption saved through measures in kWh
- (Expected) annual GHG emissions reduced/avoided (metric tons of CO2e)
- Design average annual PUE
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank commits to evaluate potential
environmental and social risks that could arise from
ESG Risk Management
potentially eligible projects against the Issuer's
Environmental and Social Policy Framework, in line
with the commitment set forth in the Sustainable
Instruments Framework.
Deutsche Bank does not report on individual
Allocation of proceeds -
projects since the project data is confidential. The
Transparency on the
reporting is at portfolio level. The Issuer commits to
currency
be transparent on reporting the cash flows in one
currency.
RECOMMENDATIONS
ICMA HFIR
IMPACT REPORTING METHODOLOGY
ASSESSMENT
Define and disclose
Deutsche Bank will define and disclose period and
period and process
process for Project Evaluation and Selection
for Project
Evaluation and
Selection
Disclose total
Deutsche Bank will disclose the total amount of
amount of proceeds
proceeds raised and allocated to eligible
allocated to eligible
disbursement.
disbursements
Formal internal
Deutsche Bank will follow a transparent process for
process for the
the allocation of proceeds.
allocation of
proceeds and to
report on the
allocation of
proceeds
Report at project or
Deutsche Bank will report on the total amount of
portfolio level
proceeds allocated per eligible project category.
Describe the
Deutsche Bank will adjust the impact calculation by
approach to impact
the share of financing attributable to the Issuer.
reporting
Report the
estimated lifetime
Deutsche Bank does not plan to report on the
-
results and/or
average portfolio lifetime results or economic life (in
project economic
years).
life (in years)
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology
Deutsche Bank
Ex-post verification
Deutsche Bank does not plan to sample ex-post
verification of specific projects and includes relevant
-
of specific projects
results in the reporting
Report on at least a
Deutsche Bank will report on sector specific core
limited number of
indicators, whenever the required input variables or
sector specific core
external data sources are available.
indicators
Deutsche Bank discloses the assumptions and
impact calculation methodologies for Renewable
Energy and Clean Transportation.
For Green Building, the Issuer will engage an
external consultant for Commercial Real Estate
(CRE) to evaluate the impacts, through a
comparison with national reference benchmarks,
e.g. Building Performance Database of USA,
National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings, and
Energy Start Portfolio Manager of USA and Canada.
For Residential Real Estate (RRE), the Issuer uses
If there is no single
real annual energy consumption and CO2 emissions
commonly-used
when EPC data are available, otherwise an
standard, Issuers
estimation approach. The expected GHG emissions
may follow and
avoided of RRE assets will be calculated through a
disclose their own
comparison with average national carbon
calculation
emissions taken from PCAF database of an average
methodologies
RRE portfolio of the same size and regional
distribution. The expected energy savings in MWh
per year will be calculated based on the expected
GHG emission avoided and average conversation
factors. For Germany, the conversion factor is
based on the Bank's own calculations on the basis
of existing internal EPC data.
For Energy Efficiency and Information and
Communications Technology, the Issuer will
disclose the calculation methodology or data
source according to the specific type of activities
that the proceeds will be allocated to.
Disclosure on the
conversion
The Issuer will disclose on the conversion approach
approach (if
for the impacts units.
applicable)
Projects with partial
For projects with partial eligibility the Bank will only
pro-rata count the affordable part into its asset pool
eligibility
internally and also only report impact pro-rata.
REPORT REVIEW
Impact Reporting Methodology Deutsche Bank
When the expected impacts of different project componentsmay not be reported separately,Issuers may use (and disclose) the attribution approach
The impact of Deutsche Bank's projects will be reported separately per category and sub category on an aggregated basis. In case separate impact reporting is not possible, disclosure via attributionapproach should remain an option.
OPINION
Deutsche Bank follows Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting's core principles and key recommendations. The Issuer provides transparency on the level of expected reporting as well as on the frequency, scope and duration, aligned with best practices.
