Deutsche Bank : Speech Christian Sewing

Dear Shareholders,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I, too, have the pleasure of welcoming you to our virtual Annual General Meeting. This is the fourth time that I'll be reporting to you on the previous financial year. And every year it's a special day for me. As the financial year progresses, I often reflect on what I will say to you at the next AGM. Working towards this day motivates and disciplines us. One thing is clear: what I have to say to you here today on behalf of the entire Management Board has to be the result of long-term planning and hard work. That is what is needed if we are to be credible.

I am especially delighted to be able to stand here today and report to you that our results have improved and we are even more optimistic than in recent years. Not just because we kept our promises to you. Not just because our bank has proven to be even more resilient than many would have thought during the biggest economic slump of the post-war period. And not just because we reported a pre-tax profit of more than 1 billion euros in 2020, started 2021 with the best quarter for seven years and have a dividend for our shareholders in sight again.

No, it is also because there is now much less doubt about the path that we set out on. Concerns about our liquidity levels, our capital base or our strategy are all now no longer an issue. There has been a fundamental change in the way people see our bank, and it is our responsibility to take this growing trust and put it to good use, to achieve sustainable profitability while avoiding setbacks.

When I took on the position of CEO of Deutsche Bank a little more than three years ago, I set out to ensure that our bank refocuses on its strengths and to guide it back to the centre of society. At our AGM in 2018, we set ourselves the ambitious goal of creating a Deutsche Bank that is once again relevant. Relevant for our clients, relevant for our investors and relevant for society. And one thing was always clear: to be relevant we need to be sustainably profitable and convince everyone that our bank is needed. A bank whose employees are once again proud of the organisation they work for.

This all seemed hugely challenging in May 2018.

Three years later, we can say that, when asked about our bank, our employees feel much more proud now than then. There are many reasons for this, but our ongoing improvement and our growing relevance to our clients is a big factor in this shift in morale.