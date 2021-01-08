Log in
Deutsche Bank : Statement on DOJ & SEC Settlement Agreements

01/08/2021 | 01:20pm EST
'While we cannot comment on the specifics of the resolutions, we take responsibility for these past actions, which took place between 2008 and 2017. Our thorough internal investigations, and full cooperation with the DOJ and SEC investigations of these matters, reflect our transparency and determination to put these matters firmly in the past. As recognized in the resolutions, we have taken significant remedial actions in response to these issues. As a broader matter, in the years since these issues occurred, we have invested more than EUR 1 billion in data, technology, and controls, as well as improved our training and operational processes. We have increased our anti-financial crime team to more than 1,600 people globally, and we'll continue to invest significantly in technology this year and in the future, particularly as it relates to anti-financial crime compliance.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:19:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
