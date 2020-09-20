Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Statement on FinCenFiles reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/20/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
To ensure all contents of this page are displayed in full, please activate JavaScript in your browser.

A number of media outlets have recently published reports about historic anti-money laundering issues.

Deutsche Bank has published the following statement:

'The fight against financial crime, money laundering and capital flight has been a priority for investigating authorities and financial institutions alike. The world's leading financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, have invested billions of dollars to more effectively support authorities in this effort. Naturally, this leads to increased detection levels.

At Deutsche Bank we have devoted significant resources to strengthening our controls and we are very focused on meeting our responsibilities and obligations. This also includes implementing risk mitigants and, where appropriate, off-boarding customers and correspondent banking relationships.

The ICIJ has reported on a number of historic issues. Those relating to Deutsche Bank are well known to our regulators. The issues have already been investigated and led to regulatory resolutions in which the bank's cooperation and remediation was publicly recognized. Where necessary and appropriate, consequence management was applied. To the extent that information referenced by the ICIJ is derived from SARs, it should be noted that this is information that is pro-actively identified and submitted by banks to governments pursuant to the law. SARs are alerts of potential issues, not proven facts.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 18:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:05pDEUTSCHE BANK : Statement on FinCenFiles reporting
PU
06:15aEuropean Banks Consider Mergers for Survival
DJ
09/18Financials Down Slightly On Session, Flat On Week On Rotation From Tech -- Fi..
DJ
09/17BRENNTAG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/17DELIVERY HERO : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/16Australia's jobless rate slips, but youth face tough times
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 921 M 27 143 M 27 143 M
Net income 2020 -1 128 M -1 336 M -1 336 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 825 M 27 825 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 781 M 18 722 M 18 687 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,65x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,52 €
Last Close Price 7,67 €
Spread / Highest target 5,21%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG10.92%18 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.30%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group