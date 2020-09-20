Deutsche Bank : Statement on FinCenFiles reporting

To ensure all contents of this page are displayed in full, please activate JavaScript in your browser.

A number of media outlets have recently published reports about historic anti-money laundering issues.

Deutsche Bank has published the following statement:

'The fight against financial crime, money laundering and capital flight has been a priority for investigating authorities and financial institutions alike. The world's leading financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, have invested billions of dollars to more effectively support authorities in this effort. Naturally, this leads to increased detection levels.

At Deutsche Bank we have devoted significant resources to strengthening our controls and we are very focused on meeting our responsibilities and obligations. This also includes implementing risk mitigants and, where appropriate, off-boarding customers and correspondent banking relationships.

The ICIJ has reported on a number of historic issues. Those relating to Deutsche Bank are well known to our regulators. The issues have already been investigated and led to regulatory resolutions in which the bank's cooperation and remediation was publicly recognized. Where necessary and appropriate, consequence management was applied. To the extent that information referenced by the ICIJ is derived from SARs, it should be noted that this is information that is pro-actively identified and submitted by banks to governments pursuant to the law. SARs are alerts of potential issues, not proven facts.'