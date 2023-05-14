Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:02 2023-05-12 am EDT
9.616 EUR   +0.29%
10:57aDeutsche Bank : Sylvia Beh appointed CEO of Malaysia Trustee Business
PU
05/12JPMorgan opposes class-action status for Epstein accusers
RE
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Deutsche Bank : Sylvia Beh appointed CEO of Malaysia Trustee Business

05/14/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank has today announced that it has appointed Sylvia Beh as CEO of Deutsche Trustee Malaysia Berhad, which forms part of its Securities Services division.

Sylvia will lead the Malaysian fund services business that offers trustee and fund accounting services to unit trusts, wholesale funds and private retirement schemes for domestic and foreign clients. She will report to Richard Lim, Head of Securities Services Malaysia.

Sylvia has more than 20 years of experience in the fund management industry, having held roles in unit trust management for a trustee, financial institution and regulator. During her ten-year tenure at the Securities Commission Malaysia, she developed strong engagement across the fund management industry, collaborating with industry leaders and advocating for industry improvements.

"Sylvia has a deep understanding of the fund management industry. Her in-depth knowledge and expertise positions her strongly to lead our business, which focuses on a range of asset managers, institutional investors, insurance and corporate clients in Malaysia," said Richard Lim, Deutsche Bank's Head of Securities Services in Malaysia.

Deutsche Bank has had a presence in Malaysia for more than 55 years, with offices in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan. It offers corporate and commercial clients both corporate banking and investment banking solutions, which include global transaction banking and strategic advice relevant to financing, fixed income and currencies, as well as equity capital markets capabilities.

Deutsche Bank Malaysia has been recognized by a range of industry awards, the most recent being The Asset's Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards in 2022. The business received awards for Best Domestic Custodian (won for the fifth consecutive year), Best Fund Administrator for Retail Funds (also won for the fifth consecutive year) and Best Islamic Custodian (won for the sixth consecutive year).

Deutsche Bank AG

Media Relations

Amy Chang

Phone: +852 2203 8434

Email: amy.chang@db.com

Kate Fields

Phone: +852 2203 5094

Email: kate.fields@db.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 14:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
10:57aDeutsche Bank : Sylvia Beh appointed CEO of Malaysia Trustee Business
PU
05/12JPMorgan opposes class-action status for Epstein accusers
RE
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12Investors are still confused by all the mixed signals
MS
05/12Bowman Signals Support for More Rate Rises; Fed Shouldn't Give Climate Concerns Special..
DJ
05/12North American Morning Briefing: Hopes of Easing -3-
DJ
05/12Filipino priest on mission in Europe to halt fossil fuel financing
RE
05/12Aviation leasing watchdog issues warning to India over plane repossessions
RE
05/12SocGen beats estimates as bond trading offsets retail banking slump
RE
05/12EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher But U.S. Banking Sector ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 484 M 30 934 M 30 934 M
Net income 2023 4 061 M 4 410 M 4 410 M
Net cash 2023 34 859 M 37 857 M 37 857 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,99x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 19 571 M 21 254 M 21 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,43x
Nbr of Employees 86 712
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,62 €
Average target price 13,43 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-9.18%21 254
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.45%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer