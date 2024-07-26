The Committee receives reports from the Management Board which are appropriate to monitor whether the material financial products and services offered by the bank as well as the conditions in the client business are in line with the business model and risk structure of Deutsche Bank AG. If this is not the case, the Committee requests proposals from the Management Board on how the financial products and services as well as the conditions in the client business could be structured to bring them into line with the business model and risk structure, and monitors the implementation of such proposals. On the basis of reports received from the Management Board, the Committee assesses the risks associated with the financial products and services and takes into account the alignment between the prices assigned to and the profits gained from these products and services.