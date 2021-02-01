Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/01 09:49:29 am
8.476 EUR   +1.28%
09:32aDEUTSCHE BANK : To the bitter end
PU
09:20aGIVAUDAN AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:20aASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : To the bitter end

02/01/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Still, the darkest hour of night is just before dawn. By the beginning of summer at the latest, rising vaccination numbers and warmer temperatures should drive down infection rates and prop up sentiment. Consumers can hardly wait to return to restaurants and bars, go shopping and travel. When this occurs, pent-up demand will combine with unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus as the two move in lockstep.

Fiscal programmes drove up global debt by USD 19.5 trillion in 2020 and more programmes are being drafted to lift overall growth and pull the most affected sectors of the economy out of their pandemic-related slump. They also seek to ensure the necessary transition to a digital and sustainable economy.

Central banks are doing their bit, too, by extending their mandates further and monetising higher government debt by providing liquidity. This policy mix works like a drug. As the global pandemic is overcome, we will probably see similar market euphoria as back in the 'roaring twenties'. There are already some indications that this has begun; just look at the significant, broad market index gains which appear to have left firm ground.

As in the 1920s, the markets are already attracting increasingly speculative retail investors. World trade has already exceeded its pre-COVID level and ship charter rates are going through the roof. This, and ballooning demand, will increasingly cause liquidity to spill over from the financial markets to the real economy. In turn, multiplier effects should massively boost growth. The upswing is likely to continue until 2022. However, as inflation expectations rise, doubts about the sustainability of the uptrend will surface. This might ultimately cause a dip in both equity and bond prices.
A century ago, fiscal and monetary policy created the illusion of prosperity, and speculation boosted the bubble further. The outcome was a major disaster. We like to believe that we have learned from the past. So do we really think that the trillions of dollars spent on supporting the economy will create sustainable prosperity? Once inflation spirals out of control and interest rates rise, the party will be over. And the question of who is going to pay will be just as difficult to answer as it was a hundred years ago.

Online Document 'PROD0000000000446945' not found.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
09:32aDEUTSCHE BANK : To the bitter end
PU
09:20aGIVAUDAN AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:20aASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:19aSIEMENS GAMESA : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
08:22aERICSSON B : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
08:19aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
06:01aChina's HNA eyes private investors in uphill battle to emerge from bankruptcy
RE
03:55aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
03:22aTAKE FIVE : Long the Short
RE
03:10aDEUTSCHE BANK : Going strong on sustainable finance with multiple awards in Asia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 708 M 28 650 M 28 650 M
Net income 2020 -259 M -313 M -313 M
Net cash 2020 34 913 M 42 192 M 42 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 -69,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 278 M 20 973 M 20 880 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,08x
Nbr of Employees 86 984
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,83 €
Last Close Price 8,37 €
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.48%20 973
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ