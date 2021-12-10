Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/10 05:58:49 am
10.997 EUR   -0.23%
DEUTSCHE BANK : Top ten themes for 2022
PU
Dollar holds its ground ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies
RE
Dollar holds its ground ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies
RE
Deutsche Bank : Top ten themes for 2022

12/10/2021 | 05:32am EST
What are the key topics for 2022? Will Covid still be the main concern? In their latest report, Deutsche Bank Research and Luke Templeman expect the pandemic to serve as the backdrop against which big themes in economics, finance and corporates will develop.

The new report addresses the big macro topics: the risk of stimulus measures causing the global economy to overheat, tight labour markets further increasing inflation; and central banks changing their attitude towards employment goals.

In the coming year, corporates have new problems - in addition to labour shortages. For two decades, rising profit margins and cheap debt have been generating returns. Both those things may reverse in 2022.

ESG topics have been turbo-charged by the Covid pandemic; ESG bonds stand to be next year's big winner.

Away from the spotlight, several other themes could have serious repercussions in 2022. One is that central bank digital currencies are likely to take a massive step forward.

For videos, individual articles, and more visit the microsite.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Financials
Sales 2021 25 036 M 28 248 M 28 248 M
Net income 2021 1 883 M 2 125 M 2 125 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 60 738 M 60 738 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 22 761 M 25 684 M 25 682 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,56x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,9%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,02 €
Average target price 11,96 €
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Nate Huebscher Vice President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG23.16%25 684
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126