Deutsche Bank : Transcipt

Deutsche Bank AG 2022 Global Financial Services Conference Tuesday 31st May 2022 Transcript Speakers: Fabrizio Campelli, Member of the Management Board, Head of Corporate Bank and Investment Bank Mark Fedorcik, Head of Investment Bank

Mark Fedorcik: Good morning and thank you all for joining us in person today. It is my pleasure to welcome everyone to our 12th Annual Global Financial Services Conference. My name is Mark Fedorcik. I am Co-Head of the Investment Bank and proud to say I've been at this bank for 28 years. I am pleased that we could also meet back in person at our beautiful One Deutsche Bank Center. So, thank you for coming. We have 190 representatives attending over the next three days from 80 leading financial services firms. And in addition, we have over 150 participating investors as well. Thank you for coming out. Allow me to extend a warm welcome, not just to all of you, but to my Deutsche Bank colleagues. We have over a hundred of you in attendance and all the folks who are putting on this conference, thank you very much. Now I will turn it to our keynote speaker Fabrizio Campelli, and introduce him in a moment. Fabrizio is a member of Deutsche Bank's Management Board. He is responsible both for the Corporate Bank and the Investment Bank. He joined the board in November 2019, initially as the bank's Chief Transformation Officer prior to assuming his current role. And in August of this past year, he took on additional responsibilities for the board for both Deutsche Bank UK and Ireland. Fabrizio joined the bank in 2004 and since then has held many positions, including Global Head of Wealth Management, Head of Strategy and Organizational Development, as well as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the bank. Let me now turn it over to Fabrizio. Thank you. Fabrizio Campelli: Thank you very much. It is really exciting having our first big conference here in our offices at Columbus Circle, and we hope this will be the first of many. I really appreciate all of you who made it here in person. And of course, all of those who are joining us online.

What I thought we would do is speak a little bit about some of the aspects of the strategy of Deutsche Bank that we have announced just recently in March at our Investor Deep Dive event. In particular, the Global Hausbank strategy we have highlighted, as well as speaking a little bit more in detail about elements of that strategy and how they are going to support us towards our 2025 goals. I will also spend a bit more time on the Corporate Bank and Investment Bank, the two businesses that are under my responsibility, and I will also give a short summary of the first quarter results that we announced a bit over a month ago, because I think they are a good indicator of the journey that the bank has been onto in terms of the resilience and the robustness of the results we have shown. Let me get to the summary page. I will start off talking a little bit about Q1. We have shown the results - despite focusing on a really challenging environment in the first quarter, an environment in which we have attempted to continue to focus very heavily on client results - they displayed a very strong performance for the bank. We had the highest quarterly net profit we had since 2013. If you look at the group revenues at 7.3 billion for the first quarter, 1% up from the same quarter in 2021, which in turn was one of the strongest quarters we had had up until that point in time. The 8.1% return of tangible equity is a particularly strong return considering that our full year target of 8% is what we have been continuously pointing to, as the target of the transformation phase of our strategy. 8%, by the way, is affected by the bank levy, the Single Resolution Fund that is applicable to European banks that are all charged in Q1 every year. If you were to spread the charge that was in excess of €700 million over four quarters, the 8.1% would actually be 11.2%. It shows that if the bank levy was to be spread more evenly, despite the seasonality of the first quarter, Deutsche Bank is clearly well on track to achieve its goals for 2022.

On profitability and costs you see that the 73% cost income ratio, heavily saddled by the bank levy in Q1, is a really strong performance. If you spread the bank levy on quarters, rather than embed it all in Q1, you will be at a 66% cost income ratio for DB in the first quarter. It shows that Deutsche Bank, in the journey of restructuring, is showing in Q1 a very strong resilience. If I go to resilience in terms of capital, obviously despite that highly turbulent quarter in Q1, capital held up quite strongly and we clearly are well equipped based on the strength of our balance sheet to withstand the volatility that occurred in the quarter as you see with the 12.8% CET1 ratio, accounting for a number of model changes and a number of effects, particularly triggered by the war in Ukraine. It clearly positions us quite well in terms of what's to come in 2022. If you look at individual businesses, each of them showed positive operating leverage in Q1. Again, very important because we have always said that 2022 was the year in which the strategy was coming together and that positive operating leverage manifesting itself for each of the four businesses is particularly important. All four businesses grew revenues. And in fact, many of those revenue growth trends are really speaking to the sustainable growth dynamic that we've been pursuing since the announcement of our strategy in 2019. In the Corporate Bank we had an 11% growth year- over-year. This was the second quarter in a row in which we showed the double-digit revenue growth. Again, this is the result of a number of effects, not just deposit repricing, which is something the Corporate Bank has been pursuing to counter the negative interest rates environment in Europe, but also deliberate activity in growing businesses in each of the lines inside the Corporate Bank. In particular, we had loan growth and deposit growth. I'll come back to that in a minute, and double-digit percentage on each of those. It shows that the Corporate Bank is not just growing in line with market, but also gaining market share in some areas in particular, for example in corporate cash management.