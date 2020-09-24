Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Zurich Insurance Expand Cooperation

09/24/2020 | 10:35am EDT

By Kim Richters

Deutsche Bank AG said Thursday that it is extending its collaboration with Zurich Insurance Group AG's German business.

The German banking group plans to exclusively offer pensions as well as property and casual insurance from Zurich Gruppe Deutschland at its entire private-customer business, including the Postbank brand.

The companies' agreement would be running from 2023 until 2032, Deutsche Bank said.

The bank has so far offered the Swiss insurance company's products to Deutsche Bank brand customers.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.70% 6.926 Delayed Quote.0.56%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -1.95% 321.9 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
Financials
Sales 2020 22 934 M 26 688 M 26 688 M
Net income 2020 -1 116 M -1 299 M -1 299 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 343 M 27 343 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 308 M 16 715 M 16 650 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,72x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,52 €
Last Close Price 6,96 €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG0.56%16 715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.37%282 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-31.50%240 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%201 527
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.03%169 383
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.21%136 140
