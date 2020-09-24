Deutsche Bank : Zurich Insurance Expand Cooperation

By Kim Richters



Deutsche Bank AG said Thursday that it is extending its collaboration with Zurich Insurance Group AG's German business.

The German banking group plans to exclusively offer pensions as well as property and casual insurance from Zurich Gruppe Deutschland at its entire private-customer business, including the Postbank brand.

The companies' agreement would be running from 2023 until 2032, Deutsche Bank said.

The bank has so far offered the Swiss insurance company's products to Deutsche Bank brand customers.

