    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Deutsche Bank advises clients to buy euros after ECB hawkish pivot

02/03/2022 | 10:34am EST
A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank closed its short trade on the euro and recommended clients to enter into a long euro/dollar trade on Thursday after the European Central Bank acknowledged the bloc's inflationary situation has changed.

Euro zone government bonds yields soared on Thursday as money markets rushed to priced in as much as four rate hikes from the ECB this year as president Christine Lagarde chose not to repeat her past comment that a rate hike this year was very unlikely. [L8N2UE66Z]

In a note released after the decision, strategists at Deutsche Bank said in her comments Lagarde "has clearly signalled a pivot from slow-moving calendar-based guidance to something far more active."

"Effectively, it is validating the liberation of the European interest rate curve this year and turning the ECB in to a live central bank," George Saravelos, a strategist at the bank said adding they are closing their short trade recommendation.

"We therefore close out our FX Blueprint short recommendation at close to flat and now enter a long EUR/USD position," he wrote in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Danilo Masoni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.58% 0.62646 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.69% 1.19215 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.90% 0.691286 Delayed Quote.0.38%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5.55% 13.338 Delayed Quote.14.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.70% 0.01174 Delayed Quote.0.64%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.92% 0.877016 Delayed Quote.0.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 28 409 M 25 148 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 091 M 1 851 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 60 812 M 53 831 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 26 103 M 29 488 M 26 103 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,26x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Average target price 12,51 €
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG14.72%29 488
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.55%441 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.39%378 770
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 970
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%217 333
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 821