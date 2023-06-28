WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The largest financial institutions in the U.S. have crisis-proof capitalization, according to the Federal Reserve (Fed). All tested 23 institutions passed the annual stress test of financial regulators, as the Fed announced Wednesday in Washington. Deutsche Bank also had no problems with its U.S. branch in the stress test based on simulated crisis scenarios. The Fed's supervisors want to use the stress test to ensure that lending to companies and households does not come to an abrupt halt in the event of a financial market collapse.

The Fed's stress tests are a consequence of the 2008 financial crisis and are designed to ensure that banks are prepared for emergencies and do not have to be bailed out again with taxpayers' money. To do this, the Fed examines whether capital reserves are sufficient to withstand extreme stresses such as a rapid rise in unemployment or a rapid collapse in real estate prices. For many of the big banks, the annual review is crucial to being able to pay out money to investors in the form of dividends or share buybacks. Starting Friday, they will be allowed to disclose their capital plans.

In after-hours trading in the U.S., the results of the stress test led to a rise in the share prices of most banks. Bank of America rose by two percent and JPMorgan by one percent. Morgan Stanley still managed a plus of a good half percent. Citigroup, on the other hand, fell by half a percent. Deutsche Bank shares were initially not traded.

Due to the Corona crisis, the Fed had scrutinized the balance sheets of the financial institutions particularly meticulously in recent years and at times imposed strict conditions to maintain cash reserves. Share buybacks and dividend increases were temporarily taboo or subject to strict conditions. Deutsche Bank's U.S. business has had a tough time with regulators and failed the stress test several times from 2015 to 2018. Unlike their U.S. rivals, the dividends and share buybacks of subsidiaries of foreign banks do not depend on the test result, but the profit distributions to their parent companies do./he