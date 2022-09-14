Advanced search
    DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
09/14/2022
9.020 EUR   -0.04%
Deutsche Bank : appoints Ruchir Sharma as Co-Head of Global FX for Asia Pacific

09/14/2022 | 10:50pm EDT
Deutsche Bank today announced that it has named Ruchir Sharma as Co-Head of Global Foreign Exchange (GFX) for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore, with effect from 15 September 2022.

This follows the appointment of Darren Boulos in Sydney as Co-Head of GFX for APAC. Lee Merchant, former Head of GFX APAC has relocated to London as Deutsche Bank's Global Head of Spot Trading.

In his role, Ruchir will work alongside Darren in driving the strategic direction of Deutsche Bank's award-winning FX business.

It is an exciting time for us to have co-heads to drive this fast-growing franchise across our global forex centres, in Singapore and Australia. Russell LaScala, Deutsche Bank's Global Head of FX.

Russell LaScala said: "Ruchir brings a strong track record and unique blend of expertise, from FX trading to building businesses. Together with Darren, he will be instrumental in providing high-quality service to our clients and ensuring the continued success of Deutsche Bank's FX platform."

A 20-year veteran across the FX and fixed income markets, Ruchir joins Deutsche Bank from Credit Suisse where he was Head of Asia Pacific FX Trading. He has held roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Deutsche Bank was ranked the overall FX market leader globally and in Asia Pacific, in the 2022 Euromoney FX Survey, a closely watched annual survey of liquidity consumption in global FX markets.

Financials
Sales 2022 26 295 M 26 295 M 26 295 M
Net income 2022 3 517 M 3 517 M 3 517 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 33 995 M 33 995 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 18 336 M 18 336 M 18 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,46x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,02 €
Average target price 11,95 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-18.13%18 355
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.67%341 322
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.87%273 198
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%213 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%163 936
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.48%154 093