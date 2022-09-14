Deutsche Bank : appoints Ruchir Sharma as Co-Head of Global FX for Asia Pacific

Deutsche Bank today announced that it has named Ruchir Sharma as Co-Head of Global Foreign Exchange (GFX) for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore, with effect from 15 September 2022.

This follows the appointment of Darren Boulos in Sydney as Co-Head of GFX for APAC. Lee Merchant, former Head of GFX APAC has relocated to London as Deutsche Bank's Global Head of Spot Trading.

In his role, Ruchir will work alongside Darren in driving the strategic direction of Deutsche Bank's award-winning FX business.

Russell LaScala, Deutsche Bank's Global Head of FX.

It is an exciting time for us to have co-heads to drive this fast-growing franchise across our global forex centres, in Singapore and Australia.

Russell LaScala said: "Ruchir brings a strong track record and unique blend of expertise, from FX trading to building businesses. Together with Darren, he will be instrumental in providing high-quality service to our clients and ensuring the continued success of Deutsche Bank's FX platform."

A 20-year veteran across the FX and fixed income markets, Ruchir joins Deutsche Bank from Credit Suisse where he was Head of Asia Pacific FX Trading. He has held roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Deutsche Bank was ranked the overall FX market leader globally and in Asia Pacific, in the 2022 Euromoney FX Survey, a closely watched annual survey of liquidity consumption in global FX markets.