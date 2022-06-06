Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/06 11:35:12 am EDT
10.46 EUR   +2.51%
05:30pDeutsche Bank brings several hundred Russian IT experts to Germany - Handelsblatt
RE
03:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459894373
PU
03:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459894530
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank brings several hundred Russian IT experts to Germany - Handelsblatt

06/06/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germanys Deutsche Bank is on display ahead of the banks annual shareholder meeting in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has relocated several hundred Russian IT experts to Berlin, offering all employees of its Russian tech center a job in Germany, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

A mid-three-digit number of the Russian technology center's total of about 1,500 programmers have come to Germany, Handelsblatt said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:30pDeutsche Bank brings several hundred Russian IT experts to Germany - Handelsblatt
RE
03:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459894373
PU
03:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459894530
PU
03:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459894613
PU
03:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459894456
PU
06/03Microsoft's Cut of Fiscal Q4 Guidance Only Reflects FX Changes, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
06/02MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 2, 2022
06/01Nexi strikes $412 million buy of BPER's retailer payment business
RE
06/01European shares slip as weak economic data heightens growth worries
RE
06/01Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after greenwashing raid
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 622 M 27 401 M 27 401 M
Net income 2022 3 368 M 3 602 M 3 602 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 29 052 M 29 052 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 20 735 M 22 174 M 22 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,46 €
Average target price 13,13 €
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-7.42%22 224
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%382 286
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.66%291 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 862
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 479
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%169 884