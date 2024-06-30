FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank is bundling responsibilities in the areas of compliance and financial crime in a separate Management Board mandate. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank has appointed Laura Padovani to the Management Board with effect from July 1, the company announced in Frankfurt on Sunday. Padovani will take over these tasks from Stefan Simon. Her appointment is part of further steps to develop and strengthen the controls, it said. Simon will in future devote more time to his duties as the member of the Executive Board responsible for the Americas region. He will also remain responsible for the legal department, including the Group Governance division./nas