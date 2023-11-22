BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank has admitted its involvement in an illegal cartel and confessed this to the responsible EU authorities. Because it benefits from a leniency program, the company does not have to pay a fine, as the EU Commission announced on Wednesday. The Dutch Rabobank, on the other hand, which was involved in illegal agreements, was fined 26.6 million euros. Specifically, this relates to price fixing and the exchange of strategies for bond trading, among other things.

According to the EU Commission, Deutsche Bank escaped a fine of just under 156 million euros as a result of its cooperation. According to the information, the agreements took place between 2006 and 2016.

The Commission emphasized that anyone who was disadvantaged by the banks' behaviour could claim damages before national courts. This also applies if cartel participants have been granted immunity from fines./mjm/DP/men