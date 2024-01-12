Jan 12 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank AG has stepped up discussions about the possibility of deals involving European lenders such as Commerzbank AG and ABN Amro Bank NV, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
