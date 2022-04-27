Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 01:34:05 am EDT
10.30 EUR   +1.76%
01:20aDeutsche Bank extends profit streak in Q1 as Russia crisis clouds outlook
RE
04/26EUROPE : Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
RE
04/26Deutsche Bank Says Canadian Rail Volumes Down 3% YOY
MT
Deutsche Bank extends profit streak in Q1 as Russia crisis clouds outlook

04/27/2022 | 01:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is photographed in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit as investment banking revenues rose despite the Russia conflict that has clouded the outlook, figures on Wednesday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.060 billion euros ($1.13 billion). That compares with profit of 908 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of around 950 million euros.

It was the seventh consecutive quarter of profit, the bank's longest streak in the black since 2012, and marks the highest quarterly profit since 2014.

The bank has lost more than 9 billion euros over the past decade, and its health remains under the close watch of regulators as one of the world's most important banks for the financial system.

The bank said it was sticking to its annual targets, but warned "the current environment is increasingly challenging, and cost pressures have intensified".

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.62% 10.12 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.44% 75.2045 Delayed Quote.0.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 214 M 26 869 M 26 869 M
Net income 2022 3 113 M 3 318 M 3 318 M
Net cash 2022 57 499 M 61 273 M 61 273 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,30x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 20 650 M 22 005 M 22 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,77x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,12 €
Average target price 13,15 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-8.15%22 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.94%372 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.07%300 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%246 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 947
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.09%173 691