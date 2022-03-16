Deutsche Bank hires tech dealmaker Tej Shah from Macquarie

March 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has named
senior Macquarie Capital executive Tej Shah as a managing
director, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Wednesday, as the German investment bank looks to deepen its
push into the technology sector.
"Technology is one of our key areas of focus for Deutsche
Bank's origination & advisory business globally and especially
in the U.S.," a spokesperson for the bank said.
The origination and advisory business at Deutsche Bank
caters to major corporate clients and financial institutions,
and advises on capital structures and sustainability ratings.
Deutsche Bank has been sharpening its focus on technology
within the origination and advisory business with some key
hires. Prior to Shah, Sean McCarthy and Jusung Kwok also joined
the bank to expand its footprint in the tech investment banking
space.
Shah, who was a senior managing director at financial
services firm Macquarie Capital, will also head the U.S. West
Coast software origination unit, the bank said in the memo,
contents of which were confirmed by the spokesperson.
Shah is a veteran in the tech dealmaking sector with over 20
years of experience. During his stint at Macquarie, he was
instrumental in building out the company's U.S. technology
investment banking practice, according to the memo.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)