Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
8.623 EUR   -4.54%
04:38pDeutsche Bank in $26.3 million shareholder settlement over Epstein, Russian oligarch ties
RE
01:33pAnalysis-UK bonds and pound at centre of storm as tax shock hammers confidence
RE
12:04pBoE needs to hike rates next week to calm markets - Deutsche Bank analyst
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank in $26.3 million shareholder settlement over Epstein, Russian oligarch ties

09/23/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay $26.25 million to settle a U.S. shareholder lawsuit accusing the German bank of lax oversight while doing business with risky, ultra-rich clients like Jeffrey Epstein and Russian oligarchs.

The preliminary all-cash settlement filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan requires approval by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who in June allowed the proposed class action to proceed.

Shareholders led by Yun Wang, who traded Deutsche Bank stock in 2018 and 2020, claimed that the bank had known its know-your-customer and anti-money laundering controls were ineffective, and that its share price fell as problems emerged.

Deutsche Bank denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. Chief Executive Christian Sewing and his predecessor John Cryan are also defendants, and also denied wrongdoing.

A bank spokesman declined to comment. Sewing has since taking over in 2018 tried to show investors that Deutsche Bank has addressed its internal controls shortfalls.

The lawsuit faulted Deutsche Bank's work with Epstein, the late financier and sex offender, and with Danske Bank's Estonia branch, which become embroiled in a money laundering scandal.

New York's Department of Financial Services fined Deutsche Bank $150 million in July 2020 over its relationships with Epstein and Danske Estonia.

Shareholders also objected to Deutsche Bank's taking on oligarchs like billionaire Roman Abramovich as clients, in what they called the bank's "relentless pursuit of profits."

Friday's settlement covers Deutsche Bank investors in the United States from March 14, 2017 to Sept. 18, 2020.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the $26.25 million payout is 49.4% of the "likely recoverable" damages available, compared with a median 1.8% in settled securities class actions in 2021.

The lawyers may seek up to one-third of the settlement fund for legal fees.

The case is Karimi v Deutsche Bank AG et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-02854.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
04:38pDeutsche Bank in $26.3 million shareholder settlement over Epstein, Russian oligarch ti..
RE
01:33pAnalysis-UK bonds and pound at centre of storm as tax shock hammers confidence
RE
12:04pBoE needs to hike rates next week to calm markets - Deutsche Bank analyst
RE
11:49aDeutsche bank says large, inter-meeting bank of england rate hik…
RE
08:18aDeutsche Bank Says Sterling "Is in Danger"
MT
06:45aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06:24aINDIA BONDS-10-yr yield sees biggest weekly jump in 4 months on RBI rate hike bets
RE
04:12aCredit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
RE
09/22Deutsche Bank Sees "An Open Door" to Bank of England 75bps Rate Hike in November; Sees ..
MT
09/22Deutsche Bank on US Rails' Labour Update
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 442 M 25 709 M 25 709 M
Net income 2022 3 527 M 3 429 M 3 429 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 33 053 M 33 053 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 17 547 M 17 061 M 17 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,49x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,03 €
Average target price 12,14 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-18.02%18 027
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.77%327 106
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.95%261 145
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%209 461
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.46%157 487
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%149 972