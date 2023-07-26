FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank will present its interim results for the second quarter of 2023 this Wednesday (7:00 a.m.). According to analysts, Germany's largest financial institution earned significantly less from April to June inclusive than a year earlier, mainly due to declines in the investment bank.

Although earnings - i.e. the total income of the Frankfurt-based Dax group - are likely to have risen by six percent year-on-year to just under 7.1 billion euros. However, industry observers also expect higher costs and a renewed increase in provisions for possible loan defaults.

Ultimately, analysts on average expect a pre-tax profit of only 1.2 billion euros in the second quarter. That would be just under a quarter less than a year ago. The bottom line for shareholders is likely to be 571 million euros. That would be 45 percent less than in the second quarter of the previous year.

Deutsche Bank started 2023 with a profit in the billions. Group CEO Christian Sewing promised further growth: The Management Board believes that the target return on equity of 10 percent after taxes for 2025 is "rather the lower end of the possibilities. Analysts, on the other hand, expect the return on equity to fall to 6.1 percent in the current year. For the second quarter, they expect a figure of 4.0 percent.

In the full year 2022, Deutsche Bank had achieved the highest net profit in 15 years: After deducting interest payments to holders of subordinated bonds, there was just over 5.0 billion euros in profit on the balance sheet./ben/stw/DP/nas