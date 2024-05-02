(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

FTSE 100

Deutsche Bank starts St James's Place with 'hold' - price target 450 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Schroders with 'hold' - price target 365 pence

Deutsche Bank starts 3i Group with 'hold' - price target 2,647 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Intermediate Capital Group with 'buy' - price target 2,450 pence

JPMorgan raises HSBC price target to 700 (660) pence - 'neutral'

UBS raises HSBC price target to 680 (630) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts Smith & Nephew price target to 1,190 (1,200) pence - 'equal weight'

JPMorgan raises Smith & Nephew price target to 1,381 (1,300) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises GSK price target to 1,660 (1,530) pence - 'underweight'

Stifel raises GSK price target to 1,740 (1,615) pence - 'hold'

RBC raises Haleon price target to 330 (320) pence - 'sector perform'

Barclays raises Haleon price target to 400 (383) pence - 'overweight'

Jefferies raises Unilever price target to 3,700 (3,400) pence - 'underperform'

Goldman Sachs raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 3,000 (2,900) pence - 'buy'

FTSE 250

Deutsche Bank starts IG Group with 'buy' - price target 1,050 pence

Deutsche Bank starts AJ Bell with 'buy' - price target 395 pence

Deutsche Bank starts CMC Markets with 'sell' - price target 182 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Hargreaves Lansdown with 'buy' - price target 1,040 pence

Deutsche Bank starts TP ICAP with 'buy' - price target 264 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Petershill Partners with 'buy' - price target 240 pence

Deutsche Bank starts abrdn with 'buy' - price target 195 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Man Group with 'buy' - price target 315 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Jupiter Fund with 'hold' - price target 90 pence

Deutsche Bank starts IntegraFin with 'hold' - price target 335 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Bridgepoint with 'hold' - price target 275 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Ashmore Group with 'hold' - price target 175 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Rathbones with 'hold' - price target 1,757 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Quilter with 'hold' - price target 95 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Ninety One with 'hold' - price target 165 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Foresight Group with 'buy' - price target 600 pence

JPMorgan cuts Aston Martin price target to 225 (260) pence - 'neutral'

Deutsche Bank cuts Aston Martin price target to 200 (220) pence - 'hold'

Jefferies raises Helios Towers price target to 154 (146) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Deutsche Bank starts Wise with 'hold' - price target 950 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Polar Capital with 'hold' - price target 500 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Liontrust with 'hold' - price target 600 pence

Deutsche Bank starts Brooks Macdonald with 'hold' - price target 2,145 pence

Deutsche Bank starts AssetCo with 'hold' - price target 38 pence

RBC cuts Alpha Financial to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 465 (420) pence

Deutsche Bank starts Funding Circle with 'buy' - price target 250 pence

Barclays cuts RWS Holdings price target to 300 (320) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays cuts Petrofac price target to 10 (85) pence - 'equal weight'

Barclays raises Johnson Service target to 195 (170) pence - 'overweight'

Berenberg raises Johnson Service price target to 185 (170) pence - 'buy'

