(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank starts St James's Place with 'hold' - price target 450 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Schroders with 'hold' - price target 365 pence
Deutsche Bank starts 3i Group with 'hold' - price target 2,647 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Intermediate Capital Group with 'buy' - price target 2,450 pence
JPMorgan raises HSBC price target to 700 (660) pence - 'neutral'
UBS raises HSBC price target to 680 (630) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts Smith & Nephew price target to 1,190 (1,200) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan raises Smith & Nephew price target to 1,381 (1,300) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises GSK price target to 1,660 (1,530) pence - 'underweight'
Stifel raises GSK price target to 1,740 (1,615) pence - 'hold'
RBC raises Haleon price target to 330 (320) pence - 'sector perform'
Barclays raises Haleon price target to 400 (383) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies raises Unilever price target to 3,700 (3,400) pence - 'underperform'
Goldman Sachs raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 3,000 (2,900) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Deutsche Bank starts IG Group with 'buy' - price target 1,050 pence
Deutsche Bank starts AJ Bell with 'buy' - price target 395 pence
Deutsche Bank starts CMC Markets with 'sell' - price target 182 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Hargreaves Lansdown with 'buy' - price target 1,040 pence
Deutsche Bank starts TP ICAP with 'buy' - price target 264 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Petershill Partners with 'buy' - price target 240 pence
Deutsche Bank starts abrdn with 'buy' - price target 195 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Man Group with 'buy' - price target 315 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Jupiter Fund with 'hold' - price target 90 pence
Deutsche Bank starts IntegraFin with 'hold' - price target 335 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Bridgepoint with 'hold' - price target 275 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Ashmore Group with 'hold' - price target 175 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Rathbones with 'hold' - price target 1,757 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Quilter with 'hold' - price target 95 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Ninety One with 'hold' - price target 165 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Foresight Group with 'buy' - price target 600 pence
JPMorgan cuts Aston Martin price target to 225 (260) pence - 'neutral'
Deutsche Bank cuts Aston Martin price target to 200 (220) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises Helios Towers price target to 154 (146) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Deutsche Bank starts Wise with 'hold' - price target 950 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Polar Capital with 'hold' - price target 500 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Liontrust with 'hold' - price target 600 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Brooks Macdonald with 'hold' - price target 2,145 pence
Deutsche Bank starts AssetCo with 'hold' - price target 38 pence
RBC cuts Alpha Financial to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 465 (420) pence
Deutsche Bank starts Funding Circle with 'buy' - price target 250 pence
Barclays cuts RWS Holdings price target to 300 (320) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts Petrofac price target to 10 (85) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays raises Johnson Service target to 195 (170) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Johnson Service price target to 185 (170) pence - 'buy'
