    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
11.173 EUR   +0.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank named Best Private Bank in Germany

11/05/2021 | 11:48am EDT
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management has been named "Best Private Bank in Germany" by the Financial Times publications "Private Wealth Management" and "The Banker" in the Global Private Banking Awards 2021.

The publications underline that various factors led to these results, including customized solutions, on both the investment and lending side, a close collaboration across the bank, their own capital markets desk and the financial engineering expertise. The judges also praised Deutsche Bank's ability to meet both the business and personal needs of entrepreneurs.

Frank Schriever, Head Wealth Management Germany, said: "This prestigious accolade is great testament to the team's hard work in delivering international solutions, risk management and sustainable performance for our clients in a rapidly changing environment."

Judges also had praise for the integrated business model that is particularly suited to cover both the corporate and private needs of entrepreneurs which is a key growth driver and underlines the distinct value Wealth Management in Germany offers to entrepreneurs.

Schriever added: "Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in Germany remains the clear market leader in a highly competitive environment. We offer our clients international expertise and access to our Corporate Bank and our Investment Bank in order to serve their private and business needs. At the same time, we are committed to becoming the bank of choice for clients who wish to make positive social change."

Also highlighted were product offerings such as the Strategic Asset Allocation funds, an ETF-based fund range launched in April 2020, and the Strategic Income Allocation funds, which were launched in June this year and in which clients have invested strongly. "With clients demanding expertise in areas such as ESG, alternatives and technology, PWM's awards celebrate success for those banks which stay one step ahead".

The winners were decided by an independent panel of 16 judges from four continents.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 004 M 28 837 M 28 837 M
Net income 2021 1 874 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 62 082 M 62 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 22 856 M 26 393 M 26 360 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,55x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,07 €
Average target price 11,80 €
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG23.68%26 393
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.20%497 342
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.15%387 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%201 834