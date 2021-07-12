Deutsche Bank : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

by

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (the "Issuer" and "Calculation Agent")

under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes

in relation to the issue of:

WKN/ISIN Name of Product

Issue of up to EUR 725,000,000 Series 2020 R16 Five-Year Fixed Rate Notes with

Quarterly Coupons due January 2026

DL8Y3U /(the "Certificates" or "Securities")

DE000DL8Y3U1

(the "Securities")

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

Reference is made to the final terms dated 17 December 2020 in respect of the Securities (the "Final Terms") and the Base Prospectus dated 20 June 2019 in respect of Deutsche Bank AG's X-markets Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes (the "Base Prospectus"). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein will bear the same meaning as in the Final Terms or the Base Prospectus, as applicable.

This notice is given to all holders of the Securities ("Securityholders") pursuant to General Condition 16 (Notices) of the Securities, as set out in the Base Prospectus.

The Issuer wishes to make the Amendment (as defined below) to amend the Terms and Conditions of the Securities.

Accordingly, the Issuer proposes to make the following amendment to the Final Terms (the "Amendment") with effect from 12 July 2021 (the "Effective Date"):

The Eligibility Criteria are set out in in Annexes I and II to the CSA Terms and Conditions, which are set out in Annex 3 to these Product Terms, provided that the Issuer (acting through its Frankfurt head office or its London branch) may from time to time take such steps as necessary (which may include requiring the Security Trustee or Pledgee's Representative to send matching instructions to process any such variation to Annexes I and II to the CSA Terms and Conditions) to amend the Eligibility Criteria to include ISINs of unrated fixed income instruments and the consent of Securityholders shall not be required to effect such amendment.

