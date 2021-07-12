Deutsche Bank : Amendment to the terms and conditions
NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS
by
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (the "Issuer" and "Calculation Agent")
under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes
in relation to the issue of:
WKN/ISIN
Name of Product
Issue of up to EUR 725,000,000 Series 2020 R16 Five-Year Fixed Rate Notes with
Quarterly Coupons due January 2026
DL8Y3U /(the "Certificates" or "Securities")
DE000DL8Y3U1
(the "Securities")
IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS
Reference is made to the final terms dated 17 December 2020 in respect of the Securities (the "Final Terms") and the Base Prospectus dated 20 June 2019 in respect of Deutsche Bank AG's X-markets Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes (the "Base Prospectus"). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein will bear the same meaning as in the Final Terms or the Base Prospectus, as applicable.
This notice is given to all holders of the Securities ("Securityholders") pursuant to General Condition 16 (Notices) of the Securities, as set out in the Base Prospectus.
The Issuer wishes to make the Amendment (as defined below) to amend the Terms and Conditions of the Securities.
Accordingly, the Issuer proposes to make the following amendment to the Final Terms (the "Amendment") with effect from 12 July 2021 (the "Effective Date"):
The Eligibility Criteria are set out in in Annexes I and II to the CSA Terms and Conditions, which are set out in Annex 3 to these Product Terms, provided that the Issuer (acting through its Frankfurt head office or its London branch) may from time to time take such steps as necessary (which may include requiring the Security Trustee or Pledgee's Representative to send matching instructions to process any such variation to Annexes I and II to the CSA Terms and Conditions) to amend the Eligibility Criteria to include ISINs of unrated fixed income instruments and the consent of Securityholders shall not be required to effect such amendment.
The Amendment and Restatement will take effect as of the Effective Date and be binding on all Securityholders.
If you are not the ultimate beneficial holder in respect of the Securities, or if you have recently disposed of the Securities, please forward this notice to the ultimate beneficial holder or purchaser respectively as soon as possible.
The provisions of this notice shall be severable in the event that any of them are held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, void or otherwise unenforceable and the remaining provisions shall remain enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law.
This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England.
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Winchester House
1 Great Winchester Street
London EC2N 2DB
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO RETAIL INVESTORS IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM
The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended from time to time, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 12 July 2021 for the Base Prospectus dated 20 June 2019 (amending and restating the original Final Terms dated 17 December 2020 for the Base Prospectus dated 20 June 2019).
DEUTSCHE BANK AG LONDON BRANCH
Issue of EUR 725,000,000 Series 2020 R16 Five-Year Fixed Rate Notes with
Quarterly Coupons due January 2026
(the "Notes" or "Securities")
under its Programme for the issuance of Certificates, Warrants and
Notes
Issue Price: 100 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Note
WKN/ISIN: DL8Y3U / DE000DL8Y3U1
This document does not constitute 'final terms' for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or Part II of the Luxembourg Act dated 16 July 2019 on prospectuses for securities. The Issuer is not offering the Securities in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation and no application has been made for listing the Securities on a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU on Markets in Financial Instruments (as amended). This document must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 20 June 2019 (including the documents incorporated by reference into the Base Prospectus) (the "Base Prospectus").
Terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given in the General Conditions set out in the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus.
Investors should note that the Base Prospectus was approved as a base prospectus by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in its capacity as competent authority under the Luxembourg Act dated 10 July 2005 as amended but such approval
expired on 19 June 2020. The Base Prospectus will not be supplemented or updated following its expiry. Investors should refer to the Issuer's Registration Document dated 6 April 2020, as supplemented, to obtain the latest information regarding the Issuer.
In addition to the "Risk Factors" section of the Base Prospectus, prospective purchasers of the Securities should refer to the additional risk factors set forth in Annex 1 to these Final Terms, which replace the risk factors set out in paragraph 14 of the "Risk Factors" section of the Base Prospectus.
The Base Prospectus, any supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms will be available on the Issuer's website (www.xmarkets.db.com) and/or (www.investment-products.db.com).
In addition, the Base Prospectus shall be available in physical form and free of charge at the registered office of the Issuer, Deutsche Bank AG, CIB, GME X-markets, Mainzer Landstrasse 11-17, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, its London branch at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB, its Milan Branch at Via Filippo Turati 27, 20121 Milano, Italy, its Portuguese Branch at Rua Castilho, 20, 1250-069 Lisbon, Portugal and its Spanish Branch at Paseo De La Castellana, 18, 28046 Madrid, Spain.
Terms and Conditions
The following "Product Terms" of the Securities shall, for the relevant series of Securities, complete and put in concrete terms the General Conditions for the purposes of such series of Securities. The Product Terms and General Conditions together constitute the "Terms and Conditions" of the relevant Securities.
The Secured Conditions in Annex 4 to the General Conditions set out in the Base Prospectus (as amended in these Final Terms) shall apply to the Securities. In the event of any inconsistency between the Secured Conditions and the General Conditions, the Secured Conditions shall prevail for the purposes of the Securities. In the event of any inconsistency between the Secured Conditions and these Product Terms, these Product Terms shall prevail for the purposes of the Securities unless expressly provided to the contrary in these Product Terms.
General Definitions Applicable to the Securities
General Information
Security Type
Note - Fixed Rate Interest Note
ISIN
DE000DL8Y3U1
WKN
DL8Y3U
Common Code
227039361
Issuer
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Number of the Securities
725,000 Securities at EUR 1,000 with an aggregate
nominal amount of 725,000,000
Issue Price
100 per cent. of the Nominal Amount per Security
Issue Date
17 December 2020
Nominal Amount
EUR 1,000 per Note
Calculation Agent
The Issuer
Secured Conditions
Applicable. The Secured Conditions in Annex 4 to the
General Conditions (as amended in these Final Terms)
apply to the Securities.
Collateral Periodic Test Date: Each Collateral
Business Day
Collateral Valuation Currency: EUR
Collateralisation Percentage: 100 per cent.
Collateralised Securities Call Right: Not Applicable
