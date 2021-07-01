Log in
Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of DingDong (Cayman) Limited

07/01/2021
Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of DingDong (Cayman) Limited.

DingDong (Cayman) Limited. (NYSE: DDL) is a leading on-demand e-commerce company in China providing customers with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other household products. The Company is headquartered in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.*

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for DingDong (Cayman) Limited’s Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with DingDong to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by DingDong (Cayman) Limited (July 2021).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

China (Cayman Islands incorporated)

Custodian Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

Effective Date

July 1, 2021

 

 

Level III ADR

 

CUSIP

25445D 101

ISIN

US25445D1019

Symbol

DDL

Exchange

NYSE

Current Ratio

2 ADS: 3 Ordinary Shares

Eligibility

DTC

 

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Head of Depositary Receipts

New Business
Development

Daniel Clark

William Ng

Tel: +1 212 250 3547

Tel: +852 2203 7889

 

 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

 

Hong Kong

 

Tel: +852 2203 7854

 

 

 

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© July 2021 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
