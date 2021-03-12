Log in
Deutsche Bank : CEO 2020 pay up 46% as bank turns profit

03/12/2021 | 02:33am EST
FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank paid chief executive Christian Sewing 7.4 million euros ($8.8 million) in 2020, a 46% increase from a year earlier, as the bank eked out a profit after years of losses.

Bonuses for the entire bank were up 29%, with the bank rewarding staff for a pandemic related trading boom.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report on Friday came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be "marginally lower" this year.

2020 marked an important milestone for Sewing, who was installed in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings, including over money laundering. The bank has lost 8.2 billion euros over the last 10 years. ($1 = 0.8375 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
