Deutsche Bank : DB Modern Slavery and Human Traffic Statement 2020

Modern Slavery
and Human Trafficking
Statement 2020
Preface
This Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement (the "Statement") was approved by our Management Board on 15 June 2021.
About this Statement
This Statement is made by Deutsche Bank AG ("Deutsche Bank") pursuant to section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and section 14 of the Australian Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018.
For the purposes of the UK Modern Slavery Act, this Statement covers the following legal entities:
Deutsche Bank AG (including its branches)
DBOI Global Services (UK) Limited
DB Group Services (UK) Limited
DWS Alternatives Global Limited
DWS Investments UK Limited
All the subsidiaries listed beneath are either fully owned or majority owned by Deutsche Bank. This Statement relates to Deutsche Bank's financial year ending 31 December 2020.
For the purposes of the Australian Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act, this Statement covers the following reporting entities:
Deutsche Bank AG (including its branches)
Deutsche Australia Limited
Deutsche Capital Markets Australia Limited
Deutsche Group Services Pty Limited
Content of the Statement
1. About Deutsche Bank
We are here to enable economic growth and societal progress by generating positive impact for our clients, our people, our investors, and our communities.
Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. For more than 150 years, Deutsche Bank has been connecting worlds to help people and businesses get to where they want to be. Deutsche Bank AG is a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany with its principal office in Frankfurt/Main. The bank is registered with the district court in Frankfurt/Main under No HRB 30 000 and licensed to conduct banking businesses and to provide financial services. Deutsche Bank shares are listed in Germany and in the United States trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.
Deutsche Bank focusses on four client-centric businesses - a Corporate Bank, an Investment Bank, a Private Bank, and Asset Management. We provide retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized com- panies, corporations, governments, and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank's operating activities include: (i) the provision, production, processing, and delivery of financial products and services; (ii) financial investments; (iii) financial research; (iv) the distribution of financial products; (v) the direct employment of workers; (vi) the management and/or operation of joint ventures; (vii) the leasing of property; (viii) charitable activities; (ix) procurement; and (x) marketing and sales.
Deutsche Bank's operations have a supply chain of over
36,500 vendors located in more than 41 countries. Our vendors are those typical of a financial institution: information technology, business processing and property (including facility management) service providers, consultants, and suppliers of marketing services, print and promotional materials and durable and consumer goods.
At the year-end 2020, we employed 84,659 employees (full- time equivalent) and operated in 59 countries out of 1,891 branches worldwide, of which 69% were in Germany.
Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, Deutsche Bank continued the transformation and restructuring of its businesses as announced in mid-2019. Alongside financial performance, sustainability remains one of Deutsche Bank's top priorities. Deutsche Bank considers upholding human rights, including the prevention of modern slavery, as essential to its sustainability agenda. In 2020, we adopted the following sustainability mission statement:
"We aspire to contribute to an environmentally sound, socially inclusive and well-governed world. We strive to support our clients in the acceleration of their transformation. Our advice as well as our products and solutions shall be built on this commitment."
Combatting modern slavery and human trafficking forms part of Deutsche Bank's broader Human Rights program, which is aimed at ensuring that our business activities do not adversely impact other people's human rights.
2. Risk of exposure to modern slavery and human trafficking
Deutsche Bank is a financial service provider. As such the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking at our own business operations is low. Nevertheless, we recognise that our supply chain could pose such risks and that a third party could use our products and services inappropriately. Deutsche Bank has identified certain areas in which it could be exposed
to the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking in its supply chain: (i) cleaning, security, and maintenance services provided at our premises; (ii) transportation and delivery services; (iii) the supply of catering consumables; and (iv) the manufacture of corporate clothing and corporate-branded promotional materials.
Deutsche Bank, however, recognises that its supply chain in general potentially exposes it to risk of modern slavery and human trafficking and has structured its review processes accordingly. Deutsche Bank will continue to review the areas that may pose a heightened risk of modern slavery and human trafficking.
In addition, Deutsche Bank operates globally, offering a wide range of products and services to clients across all industries. Although these operations could potentially be connected to adverse human rights impacts, the majority of these impacts would be indirect and thus beyond the bank's direct control. Nonetheless, Deutsche Bank recognises that it needs to have appropriate processes in place to minimise the risk that our operations could be used [in this manner].
3. Governance and action taken to assess and address Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking risk
This section describes the actions taken by Deutsche Bank to assess and address modern slavery and human trafficking risk. It has six sub-sections:
Human Rights Governance at Deutsche Bank
Human Rights Governance at DWS
Our Policies
Our People
Our Clients
Our Vendors
3.1. Governance
3.1.1 Governance of Human Rights at Deutsche Bank
The Management Board is responsible for managing Deutsche Bank. Its prime responsibilities include strategic management, resource allocation, financial accounting and reporting, risk management and corporate control. The Chief Executive Officer oversees sustainability and is supported by a dedicated Group Sustainability function.
Within the two tier structure management structure under German Corporate law, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG supervises and monitors the Management Board and the Integrity Committee of the Supervisory Board specifically, continually advises and monitors the Management Board with regard to sustainability topics, including fulfilling the company's social responsibilities, and to whether the business management is aligned to these values with the objective of a holistic corporate culture.
Further, in 2020, the Management Board of Deutsche Bank established a Group Sustainability Committee to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The Committee oversees all of the bank's significant sustainability initiatives and the implementation of its sustainability strategy. The committee consists of Management Board members and heads of business divisions, is chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, and meets monthly. It acts as the bank's primary decision -making panel for sustainability-related issues.
In addition, our Chief Administrative Officer and member of the Management board sponsors the Human Rights Working Group (HRWG). Its membership has been revised and consists now of senior representatives from Global Procurement, Anti -Financial Crime (AFC), Group Sustainability (as the control function for human rights due diligence in client business), Human Resources (as it relates to Deutsche Bank's own staff) and Legal.
In 2021, Deutsche Bank will continue to review the above-de-
3.1.2 Governance of Human Rights at DWS
DWS, our asset management division, has additional specific governance processes. The overall responsibility for sustainability lies with DWS's Chief Executive Officer, but is also shared across the entire DWS Executive Board. The purpose is to address the specifics of its operating business, in particular its independent fiduciary obligations as an asset managers. After reviewing its ESG organisational structure , in 2020, DWS established new responsibilities and enhanced existing responsibilities regarding sustainability. These changes included establishing a dedicated Group Sustainability Office to orchestrate DWS's sustainability efforts globally. To provide new outside-perspectives and expertise, DWS also formed a ESG Advisory Board consisting of six internationally renowned sustainability experts from diverse disciplines who actively advise DWS's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Board on the acceleration of its sustainability strategy.
DWS considers sustainability, including respect for human rights, a core value. DWS monitors its sustainability key performance indicators (Sustainability KPIs), which it defined in 2020. Information on the Sustainability KPIs can be found in the "Our Sustainability Strategy" chapter of our 2020 Annual Report . DWS considers these indicators crucial for measuring and managing the progress of its sustainability strategy.