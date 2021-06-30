Deutsche Bank : DB Modern Slavery and Human Traffic Statement 2020

Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. For more than 150 years, Deutsche Bank has been connecting worlds to help people and businesses get to where they want to be. Deutsche Bank AG is a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany with its principal office in Frankfurt/Main. The bank is registered with the district court in Frankfurt/Main under No HRB 30 000 and licensed to conduct banking businesses and to provide financial services. Deutsche Bank shares are listed in Germany and in the United States trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Bank focusses on four client-centric businesses - a Corporate Bank, an Investment Bank, a Private Bank, and Asset Management. We provide retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized com- panies, corporations, governments, and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank's operating activities include: (i) the provision, production, processing, and delivery of financial products and services; (ii) financial investments; (iii) financial research; (iv) the distribution of financial products; (v) the direct employment of workers; (vi) the management and/or operation of joint ventures; (vii) the leasing of property; (viii) charitable activities; (ix) procurement; and (x) marketing and sales.

Deutsche Bank's operations have a supply chain of over

36,500 vendors located in more than 41 countries. Our vendors are those typical of a financial institution: information technology, business processing and property (including facility management) service providers, consultants, and suppliers of marketing services, print and promotional materials and durable and consumer goods.

At the year-end 2020, we employed 84,659 employees (full- time equivalent) and operated in 59 countries out of 1,891 branches worldwide, of which 69% were in Germany.