Deutsche Bank : Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn't go
green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end
this doesn't have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the
chief executives of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank
said on Wednesday.
Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be
more friendly to the environemnt, they said.
Policymakers and campaigners have been pushing the financial
industry to do more to hold companies to account over their
climate plans, and the CEOs of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank have
been championing sustainable investments - a stance BlackRock
enforced last week by backing green activism at Exxon Mobil
and Chevron.
Larry Fink, chief of asset manager BlackRock, challenged the
view that it is good when companies sell their dirtiest assets,
particularly given those assets might then be less available to
public scrutiny.
Divestment doesn't change the world, Fink noted. "It just
goes from a transparent organization to an opaque organization
that is not going to get us to where we want to go as a
society," he said on an online conference organized by Deutsche
Bank. "I don't believe in divestiture of public companies."
Christian Sewing, CEO of the German lender, said the bank
was getting numerous mandates to advise companies to get rid of
the "bad part" of their production, which then doesn't get
reported under private ownership.
"That doesn't help the next generation. That is not the
right thing to do," Sewing said.
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig
Editing by David Holmes)