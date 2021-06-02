Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

06/02/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn't go green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end this doesn't have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the chief executives of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be more friendly to the environemnt, they said.

Policymakers and campaigners have been pushing the financial industry to do more to hold companies to account over their climate plans, and the CEOs of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank have been championing sustainable investments - a stance BlackRock enforced last week by backing green activism at Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Larry Fink, chief of asset manager BlackRock, challenged the view that it is good when companies sell their dirtiest assets, particularly given those assets might then be less available to public scrutiny.

Divestment doesn't change the world, Fink noted. "It just goes from a transparent organization to an opaque organization that is not going to get us to where we want to go as a society," he said on an online conference organized by Deutsche Bank. "I don't believe in divestiture of public companies."

Christian Sewing, CEO of the German lender, said the bank was getting numerous mandates to advise companies to get rid of the "bad part" of their production, which then doesn't get reported under private ownership.

"That doesn't help the next generation. That is not the right thing to do," Sewing said. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
11:44aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Germany may take part in Lufthansa capital increase
RE
11:36aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs..
RE
08:46aHEWLETT PACKARD  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Hewlett Packard Enterpr..
MT
08:42aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Zoom Video Co..
MT
07:37aDelega together with Deutsche Bank, Barclays completes POC to Digitalise Sign..
AQ
06:04aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
03:24aCONTINENTAL AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03:18aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Postbank to charge new fees to compensate for negative rates
RE
01:47aAUTO1  : Certain AUTO1 Group Shareholders to Sell 9.7 Million Shares
MT
06/01ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Selling $340 Million of 7.1% Bonds Due 2024
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 857 M 29 081 M 29 081 M
Net income 2021 1 136 M 1 385 M 1 385 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 46 159 M 46 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 25 693 M 31 472 M 31 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,82x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,45 €
Last Close Price 12,45 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG39.17%31 472
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.68%502 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.60%367 795
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%275 687
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%227 235
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%207 385