Deutsche Bank : Exchange offer / Tender offer

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft announces results and pricing of its Tender Offer

for certain of its Zero Coupon Bonds

28 June 2021. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (the Offeror) announces today the final results and pricing of its invitations to holders of its Bonds described below (each a Series and together the Bonds) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Offeror for cash (in euro) (each such invitation an Offer and together the Offers). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 14 June 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Details of the Bonds, Results and Pricing of Offers

The Offers expired at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 25 June 2021 (the Expiration Deadline).

The Offeror has decided that (i) the Final Acceptance Amount for the Offers will be ITL 605,395,000,000 (€312,660,424), (ii) the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the 2026 Bonds will be ITL 318,640,000,000 (€164,563,826) and (iii) the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the 2032 Bonds will be ITL 286,755,000,000

(€148,096,598).

The Bonds ISIN / Common Code / WKN Series Acceptance Amount ITL 5,000,000,000,000 Zero DE0001342244 / 6962947 / ITL 318,640,000,000 Coupon Bonds of 1996/2026 134224 (€164,563,826) (the 2026 Bonds) ITL 4,000,000,000,000 Zero DE0001892057 / 7265409 / ITL 286,755,000,000 Coupon Bonds of 1997/2032 189205 (€148,096,598) (the 2032 Bonds)

Accordingly, the Offeror has decided that it will accept for purchase:

all 2026 Bonds validly tendered pursuant to Non-Competitive Tender Instructions, in full, with no pro rata scaling; and all 2032 Bonds validly tendered pursuant to Non-Competitive Tender Instructions, in full, with no pro rata scaling.

The Purchase Price for each Series will be the applicable Minimum Purchase Price, as set out in the table below, and the Offeror will not accept for purchase any Bonds tendered pursuant to Competitive Tender Instructions.

The table below sets out details of the Purchase Price applicable to each Series:

Outstanding ISIN / Common Scaling principal amount The Bonds Code / WKN Purchase Price* Factor post settlement The 2026 Bonds DE0001342244 / ITL 97.50 per cent. Not Applicable 3,130,560,000,000 6962947 / 134224 (€1,616,799,310) The 2032 Bonds DE0001892057 / ITL 88.75 per cent. Not Applicable 1,315,130,000,000 7265409 / 189205 (€679,207,962)