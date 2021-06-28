Deutsche Bank : Exchange offer / Tender offer

Log in
06/28/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft announces results and pricing of its Tender Offer

for certain of its Zero Coupon Bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014

28 June 2021. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (the Offeror) announces today the final results and pricing of its invitations to holders of its Bonds described below (each a Series and together the Bonds) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Offeror for cash (in euro) (each such invitation an Offer and together the Offers). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 14 June 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Details of the Bonds, Results and Pricing of Offers

The Offers expired at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 25 June 2021 (the Expiration Deadline).

The Offeror has decided that (i) the Final Acceptance Amount for the Offers will be ITL 605,395,000,000 (€312,660,424), (ii) the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the 2026 Bonds will be ITL 318,640,000,000 (€164,563,826) and (iii) the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the 2032 Bonds will be ITL 286,755,000,000

(€148,096,598).

The Bonds

ISIN / Common Code / WKN

Series Acceptance Amount

ITL 5,000,000,000,000 Zero

DE0001342244 / 6962947 /

ITL 318,640,000,000

Coupon Bonds of 1996/2026

134224

(€164,563,826)

(the 2026 Bonds)

ITL 4,000,000,000,000 Zero

DE0001892057 / 7265409 /

ITL 286,755,000,000

Coupon Bonds of 1997/2032

189205

(€148,096,598)

(the 2032 Bonds)

Accordingly, the Offeror has decided that it will accept for purchase:

  1. all 2026 Bonds validly tendered pursuant to Non-Competitive Tender Instructions, in full, with no pro rata scaling; and
  2. all 2032 Bonds validly tendered pursuant to Non-Competitive Tender Instructions, in full, with no pro rata scaling.

The Purchase Price for each Series will be the applicable Minimum Purchase Price, as set out in the table below, and the Offeror will not accept for purchase any Bonds tendered pursuant to Competitive Tender Instructions.

The table below sets out details of the Purchase Price applicable to each Series:

Outstanding

ISIN / Common

Scaling

principal amount

The Bonds

Code / WKN

Purchase Price*

Factor

post settlement

The 2026 Bonds

DE0001342244 /

ITL

97.50 per cent.

Not Applicable

3,130,560,000,000

6962947 / 134224

(€1,616,799,310)

The 2032 Bonds

DE0001892057 /

ITL

88.75 per cent.

Not Applicable

1,315,130,000,000

7265409 / 189205

(€679,207,962)

  • The Offeror will pay each Purchase Price in euro, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
    1

General

The expected Settlement Date for the Offers is 30 June 2021.

The Bonds are zero coupon bonds and, accordingly, no accrued interest will be payable in respect of any Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is acting as Dealer Manager (telephone: +44 (0) 20 7545 8011; attention:

Liability Management Group) and Lucid Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent (telephone: +44 (0) 20

7704 0880; email: db@lucid-is.com; attention: Thomas Choquet / Jacek Kusion).

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is released by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Christian Streckert, Director at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
