    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Deutsche Bank : Fiona Ip appointed Regional Treasurer Asia Pacific

05/28/2021 | 11:15am EDT
News May 28, 2021
Fiona Ip appointed Regional Treasurer Asia Pacific

Deutsche Bank announced today the appointment of Fiona Ip as Regional Treasurer Asia Pacific with effect from July 1, 2021. Previously Deutsche Bank's APAC Head of Capital Management and Debt Issuance as well as Treasurer for Singapore, Fiona joined the bank in 2004 as an analyst for Liquidity Risk Management in London. She has since held various roles within the bank, covering all aspects of the Treasury function. In addition to her roles in London and Singapore, she also spent three years with the bank in Shanghai..

As Regional Treasurer, Fiona will play an instrumental role in the overall success of Deutsche Bank in the region, as it progresses towards its 2022 strategic and financial goals.

Dixit Joshi, Group Treasurer at Deutsche Bank, said: 'Fiona's appointment reflects the depth, strength and diversity of our leadership talent in Treasury, and our commitment to develop and empower our people through internal mobility. We are determined to continue strengthening and enhancing the focus of the Treasury organisation as we support and drive the transformation of Deutsche Bank. Fiona begins her new role having already built a strong foundation of relationships in APAC with our businesses, regulators and clients, and we are delighted to see her taking on this new role.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
