Deutsche Bank : MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires five senior wealth managers from UBS

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has
hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS, as it
seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for
wealthy British and Northern European customers.
Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich
customers and the family offices that manage their wealth, as it
seeks to gain market share in the market for British and
Northern European money managed abroad, Deutsche Bank said in a
statement.
"Today's announcement is a strong sign of the commitment and
progress Deutsche Bank's EMEA Wealth Management business is
making in this strategically important region," Marco Pagliara,
the bank's head of international private banking for the Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said in a statement.
"We will continue to hire the best people in the industry to
serve clients across the region in support of our ambitious
growth agenda," he added.
Zehnder will assume the role on Oct. 1, joined by senior
relationship managers Patrik Minuscoli and Michael von
Mecklenburg, senior investment manager Philipp Portenier, and
account manager Vincent Weisse.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Louise
Heavens)