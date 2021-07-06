Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
07/06 08:44:29 am
10.885 EUR   -1.74%
08:34aDEUTSCHE BANK  : MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires five senior wealth managers from UBS
RE
07:00aPUMA SE  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:59aADIDAS  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
Deutsche Bank : MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires five senior wealth managers from UBS

07/06/2021 | 08:34am EDT
ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS, as it seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for wealthy British and Northern European customers.

Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich customers and the family offices that manage their wealth, as it seeks to gain market share in the market for British and Northern European money managed abroad, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

"Today's announcement is a strong sign of the commitment and progress Deutsche Bank's EMEA Wealth Management business is making in this strategically important region," Marco Pagliara, the bank's head of international private banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said in a statement.

"We will continue to hire the best people in the industry to serve clients across the region in support of our ambitious growth agenda," he added.

Zehnder will assume the role on Oct. 1, joined by senior relationship managers Patrik Minuscoli and Michael von Mecklenburg, senior investment manager Philipp Portenier, and account manager Vincent Weisse. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.64% 10.898 Delayed Quote.23.79%
UBS GROUP AG -1.08% 14.155 Delayed Quote.14.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 23 938 M 28 333 M 28 333 M
Net income 2021 1 162 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 44 820 M 44 820 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 22 855 M 27 118 M 27 051 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,93x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
