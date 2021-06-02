Deutsche Bank : Postbank to charge new fees to compensate for negative rates

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's retail unit Postbank will begin charging new customers fees to compensate for negative interest rates, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Postbank will begin charging fees on checking accounts from 50,000 euros and savings accounts from 25,000 euros, the spokesman said.

Deutsche Bank has been seeking ways to generate revenues to compensate the fees the European Central Bank demands to keep bank deposits.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported the news.

