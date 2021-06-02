Deutsche Bank : Postbank to charge new fees to compensate for negative rates

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's retail unit
Postbank will begin charging new customers fees to compensate
for negative interest rates, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Postbank will begin charging fees on checking accounts from
50,000 euros and savings accounts from 25,000 euros, the
spokesman said.
Deutsche Bank has been seeking ways to generate revenues to
compensate the fees the European Central Bank demands to keep
bank deposits.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported the news.
(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; writing by Tom Sims; editing by
Riham Alkousaa)