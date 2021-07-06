Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/06 05:01:13 am
10.963 EUR   -1.04%
04:34aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Proposed Changes to Deutsche Bank's Ireland operations
PU
04:18aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:18aKION  : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Proposed Changes to Deutsche Bank's Ireland operations

07/06/2021 | 04:34am EDT
News July 6, 2021
Proposed Changes to Deutsche Bank's Ireland operations

Deutsche Bank reaffirms commitment to Dublin

Deutsche Bank today announced proposed changes to its Ireland operations.

As part of a global strategy to consolidate similar infrastructure functions into fewer locations, the bank is planning to relocate just under 250 roles from Dublin to other centres around the world. This move is part of a wider strategy by the bank to simplify its operations and reduce costs which was begun in July 2019.

Separately, the bank will be materially reducing its contractor workforce in Ireland over the course of the year following the natural completion of a number of projects.

Deutsche Bank is committed to supporting its Irish corporate, institutional and private wealth clients in the region and to maintaining a significant presence in Ireland. Dublin will continue to be a major centre for Deutsche Bank's Corporate Bank business. In fact, approximately 35 front office roles will be added to this unit over the summer to build up our Corporate Bank franchise. Dublin will also remain an important centre for our specialist Data & Innovation Lab. Together we expect these two units to have around 200 employees in Dublin.

Mary Campbell, Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Ireland said: 'We understand that the proposed plan will cause uncertainty and concern to impacted colleagues, and we are committed to supporting them through the consultation process. Dublin will continue to be an important centre for the bank.'

Deutsche Bank has had offices in Ireland since 1991. The proposed changes will not impact the service provided to the bank's clients.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 938 M 28 461 M 28 461 M
Net income 2021 1 162 M 1 381 M 1 381 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 45 023 M 45 023 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 22 855 M 27 118 M 27 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,93x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 11,08 €
Average target price 10,86 €
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG23.79%27 360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066