Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459852967

Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2DVY

ISIN: XS0459852967

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 16 June 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 1 June 2021 in respect of USD Airbag-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 17,568 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 15 June 2021.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

16 June 2021

Deutsche Bank