    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
11.631 EUR   +2.71%
09:26aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Public Offer - XS0459852702
PU
09:26aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Public Offer - XS0459852611
PU
09:26aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Public Offer - XS0459852967
PU
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459852967

06/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2DVY

ISIN: XS0459852967

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 16 June 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 1 June 2021 in respect of USD Airbag-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 17,568 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 15 June 2021.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

16 June 2021

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 853 M 28 476 M 28 476 M
Net income 2021 1 136 M 1 356 M 1 356 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 45 206 M 45 206 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 23 362 M 28 311 M 27 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,92x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,65 €
Last Close Price 11,32 €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG26.54%28 311
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.98%473 049
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%274 340
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.51%219 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%203 354