Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : U.S. IPOs hit annual record in less than six months

06/15/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market opened in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's record-breaking run for stock market flotations shows no signs of slowing down.

With more than six months until the year ends, U.S. initial public offerings have already totalled $171 billion, eclipsing the 2020 record of $168 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Driving the IPO rush are sky-high corporate valuations in the stock market, inflated by the Federal Reserve's low-interest rates and monetary stimulus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has fuelled a wave of speculative frenzy that benefit not just traditional companies going public, but also special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) formed strictly to raise money through IPOs.

The IPO gold rush is set to reach new heights in the second half of 2021, as a number of high-profile startups such as China's largest ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co Ltd, online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automative LLC prepare to launch multi-billion dollar share sales.

"If the markets hang in anywhere near where they are right now, we are going to be incredibly busy this summer, and into the fall with IPOs," said Eddie Molloy, co-head of equity capital markets for the Americas at Morgan Stanley.

"Trees don't grow to the sky forever, so you're not going to have a record volumes every year. But assuming stability, we'd also expect a busy 2022."

Excluding proceeds from SPAC IPOs, traditional listings of big names, including South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, have raked in $67 billion this year, keeping 2021 on track to be the biggest year for such IPOs.

The average one-day gain for U.S. IPOs so far this year is 40.5%, compared with 28.2% during the same period in 2020 and 21.7% in 2019, according to Dealogic. The average one-week return for 2021 is 35.7%, higher than 32.2% in 2020 and 25.5% in 2019.

Capital markets bankers and lawyers estimate that companies could end up raising close to $50 billion through traditional IPOs, excluding SPACs, before the end of the September quarter. IPO proceeds have touched $24.1 billion in the second quarter through June 15, according to Dealogic.

Didi's offering alone could raise close to $10 billion, sources have previously told Reuters.

By the end of the year, U.S. IPOs could raise $250 billion to $300 billion or more - a staggering sum once considered unthinkable, according to investment bankers.

"Five-hundred million used to be a pretty big IPO. Nowadays everything seems to be in the billions or three-quarters of a billion-plus. So there's really been an explosion in the size of transactions as well," said Jeff Bunzel, global co-head of equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank.

"And there seems to be adequate amount of capital out there to help support that level of activity."


For interactive graphic, click on this link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SsReQz

SPACS FUEL BOOM

The record numbers have been fuelled largely by the boom in listings of special purpose acquisition companies.

SPACs, or blank check companies, are listed shell companies that raise cash with the sole purpose of merging with a private company within two years of the listing. The process takes the private company public.

During the first quarter alone, SPAC listings raised close to $100 billion, well above the $83 billion for all of 2020, according to data from SPAC Research.

Despite the recent slowdown in SPAC dealmaking, 339 SPACs have been formed this year, raising roughly $105 billion or nearly two-thirds of the total IPO volume. In 2020, SPAC volumes accounted for less than half of the total IPO proceeds.

"Valuations are strong, fund flows are strong, and all the ingredients that you need to have an active and successful IPO market remain intact right now," said Bunzel.

Investment bankers and lawyers also pointed out that the capital markets boom is attracting more companies that would have otherwise stayed private for longer, making the IPO pipeline even more robust for the foreseeable future.

"Because of the surge in SPAC transactions, a lot of companies are thinking this is an opportune time to hit the market and achieve attractive valuations. I think it's led to private companies being more receptive and interested in pursuing a public option," said Paul Tropp, who co-heads the capital markets group at Ropes & Gray.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:18pDEUTSCHE BANK  : U.S. IPOs hit annual record in less than six months
RE
12:56pDEUTSCHE BANK  : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q1 2021
PU
12:19pMARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank Restructures Units To Step Up Anti Financial Crim..
MT
10:32aMARKET CHATTER : London Financial Firms Halt Return To Office Plans
MT
10:13aCommerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond
DJ
10:11aSAIA  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Saia PT to $270 From $269, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:10aJ B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts J.B. Hunt Transport Service..
MT
10:10aPRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond
DJ
10:09aNORFOLK SOUTHERN  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Norfolk Southern PT to $277 From $278,..
MT
09:11aDEUTSCHE BANK  : set for $1bn windfall on trader's shipping bet
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 857 M 28 928 M 28 928 M
Net income 2021 1 136 M 1 377 M 1 377 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 45 916 M 45 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 23 866 M 28 942 M 28 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,90x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,56 €
Last Close Price 11,57 €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG29.27%28 939
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.00%476 985
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.46%354 427
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%275 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.69%222 073
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%204 026