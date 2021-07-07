Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/07 03:25:28 am
10.717 EUR   +0.91%
03:10aDEUTSCHE BANK  : hires Goldman's Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role
RE
07/06DEUTSCHE BANK AG  : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/06European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Deutsche Bank : hires Goldman's Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role

07/07/2021 | 03:10am EDT
The logo of Deutsche bank is seen in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Jeffrey Wong from Goldman Sachs to be the bank's head of Hong Kong investment banking coverage, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Wong spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs where he led the coverage of Hong Kong-based corporate clients, said the memo sent by Mayooran Elalingam, Deutsche's head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Asia Pacific.

A Deutsche spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Wong recently worked on the sale of Mead Johnson's Greater China business to Primavera, the public filings for the APM Monaco IPO by TPG in Hong Kong and the Li Ning SPAC, the memo said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 927 M 28 294 M 28 294 M
Net income 2021 1 162 M 1 374 M 1 374 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 44 778 M 44 778 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 21 910 M 25 910 M 25 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
