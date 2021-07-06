Log in
Deutsche Bank : launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

07/06/2021 | 12:00am EDT
(Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy.

The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs that have over the past couple of decades seen increased global investment inflows, growing proportion of government debt issuance, and a significant jump in transaction volumes in FX.

"The new indices track both spot and carry performance of 21 emerging market currencies, serving as a comprehensive set of barometers for EM investors tracking FX," Deutsche Bank EM strategist Oliver Harvey said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 938 M 28 423 M 28 423 M
Net income 2021 1 162 M 1 380 M 1 380 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 44 964 M 44 964 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 22 855 M 27 118 M 27 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,93x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 11,08 €
Average target price 10,86 €
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG23.79%27 360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066