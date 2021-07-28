Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/28 04:46:32 am
10.6 EUR   -0.19%
Deutsche Bank : optimistic on revenues after profit tops forecasts

07/28/2021 | 04:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday beat expectations with a surge in second-quarter profits after outperforming rivals in fixed income trading and raised its revenue outlook for next year.

The profit figures are good news for CEO Christian Sewing, who launched a major restructuring in 2019 to return the bank to profitability after a string of regulatory failings.

Sewing said in a memo to staff: "The right strategy and hard work do pay off."

Deutsche Bank has lost around 8.2 billion over the past 10 years, but Wednesday's results mark the group's fourth consecutive quarterly profit, its longest streak in the black since 2012.

Finance chief, James von Moltke, told reporters he was bullish about the bank's prospects and that revenue next year would probably be higher than previously forecast - closer to 25 billion euros ($29.52 billion) than a previously targeted 24.4 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank's shares rose as much as 4.7% in early trade. They were 0.7% higher by 0820 GMT.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 692 million euros, from a loss of 77 million euros a year earlier. The figures were better than analyst expectations for a profit of 372 million euros.

"Deutsche Bank's credit positive restructuring is solidly on track," said Moody's analyst Michael Rohr.


Graphic: Deutsche Bank results -

The bank decided to abandon a key cost target, which aims to reduce costs to 16.7 billion euros by 2022. The move came after Deutsche Bank flagged a number of unexpected costs in recent months.

Deutsche said it would focus now on a cost-to-income ratio target of 70%.

CEO Sewing said: "Our priority now is to continue with our disciplined execution of transformation, quarter by quarter."

Deutsche Bank's results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Provisions for credit losses were 75 million euros, down from 761 million euros a year earlier.

The investment bank's advisory business was a standout amid a dealmaking boom, with revenue surging 166% to 111 million euros. An increase in asset management revenue and fees also helped to boost the bottom line.

Much has been riding on the performance of Deutsche's investment bank, the group's biggest revenue generator that helped the bank to eke out a small profit for 2020, its first after five years of losses.

Gains in the investment banking business allowed Deutsche to produce its strongest quarter in seven years at the start of 2021.

Revenue at this business declined 11% in the second quarter from a year earlier. It was the biggest fall in investment banking revenue since the bank's revamp two years ago, but U.S. rivals also had a weaker quarter.


Graphic: Investment bank revenue -

Revenue at Deutsche's fixed-income and currency sales and trading business dropped 11% to 1.8 billion euros. But markets divisions at major U.S. investment banks had a 28% decline in revenue, based on analyst research from Barclays.

Sewing in his staff memo compared the bank's turnaround process to a marathon: "The 30-kilometre (19-mile) mark is where it starts to really hurt. But we also know that it is worth pushing on."

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Kirsti Knolle, Maria Sheahan, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jane Merriman)

By Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 038 M 28 382 M 28 382 M
Net income 2021 1 284 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 44 710 M 44 710 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 21 910 M 25 926 M 25 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Average target price 11,02 €
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG18.67%25 926
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.34%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.31%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.57%184 901