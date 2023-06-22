The bank declined to comment.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to cut 10% of its 17,000 German retail jobs over the next few years, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The bank declined to comment.
Manager Magazin first reported the plans.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; editng by Matthias Williams)
