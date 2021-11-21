Deutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said
on Sunday that it has poached Olivier Vigneron as the German
lender's new group chief risk officer from France's Natixis.
It is the second major personnel announcement the lender
made over the weekend. On Friday, it nominated the Dutch
businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its
supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany's largest bank.
Vigneron, who was also chief risk officer at Natixis, will
succeed Stuart Lewis, who had earlier this year announced he
would retire next year.
He will join the bank in March.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)