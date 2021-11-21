Deutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that it has poached Olivier Vigneron as the German lender's new group chief risk officer from France's Natixis.

It is the second major personnel announcement the lender made over the weekend. On Friday, it nominated the Dutch businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany's largest bank.

Vigneron, who was also chief risk officer at Natixis, will succeed Stuart Lewis, who had earlier this year announced he would retire next year.

He will join the bank in March. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)