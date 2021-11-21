Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis

11/21/2021 | 10:10am EST
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that it has poached Olivier Vigneron as the German lender's new group chief risk officer from France's Natixis.

It is the second major personnel announcement the lender made over the weekend. On Friday, it nominated the Dutch businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany's largest bank.

Vigneron, who was also chief risk officer at Natixis, will succeed Stuart Lewis, who had earlier this year announced he would retire next year.

He will join the bank in March. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 037 M 28 242 M 28 242 M
Net income 2021 1 879 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 60 721 M 60 721 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 22 352 M 25 306 M 25 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,57x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,82 €
Average target price 11,80 €
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG20.95%25 306
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%475 561
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION49.79%371 557
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 148
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.07%207 065
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.34%194 657