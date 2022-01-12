Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/12 02:19:59 pm
12.209 EUR   -0.85%
02:06pDeutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push
RE
12:41pFED'S HAWKISH COMMS BLITZ TAKES AIM AT SKEPTICAL MARKET : McGeever
RE
10:31aDeutsche Bank on The Impact of Omicron on The UK Economy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push

01/12/2022 | 02:06pm EST
A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Trisha Taneja as the global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the origination and advisory division.

Taneja joined Deutsche Bank as head of the sustainable finance team in April 2020 and helped build out the ESG advisory business within the origination and advisory team.

She has previously worked at Morningstar-owned Sustainalytics, a firm that rates the ESG performance of listed companies.

The origination and advisory business at Deutsche Bank caters to major corporate clients and financial institutions, and advises on capital structures and sustainability ratings.

Global firms have been taking steps to cut down their emissions and diversify board rooms to improve their ESG scores, with regulators and banks increasingly exploring ways to integrate climate risk management into the financial regulatory system.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.73% 12.224 Delayed Quote.11.76%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 2.12% 312.78 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 103 M 28 723 M 28 723 M
Net income 2021 1 827 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 61 594 M 61 594 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 25 429 M 28 894 M 29 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,45x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,31 €
Average target price 12,01 €
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG11.76%28 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.77%494 978
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.61%402 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%252 466
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.84%223 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.16%198 848