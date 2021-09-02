Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Deutsche Bank : regains Hong Kong IPO sponsor licence

09/02/2021 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has regained its Hong Kong Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) sponsors licence after it was suspended in June following the departure of key staff, according to a notice on the website of the city's markets watchdog.

Regulators put the licence on hold when the bank's IPO principals left.

Deutsche had still been able to work on deals in a junior role but could not act as sponsor, which in Hong Kong is the most senior role on an IPO.

In Hong Kong, IPOs need at least one sponsoring bank, which typically collects a larger proportion of fees than banks listed only as bookrunners.

Deutsche has recruited a number of senior bankers, led by Ian Long as vice chairman of investment banking and coverage for Asia.

Long, alongside two other recent hires - Derek Chung and Albert Chang - will be the bank's IPO sponsor principals, according to the posting on the Securities and Futures Commission's (SFC) website.

Deutsche Bank did not feature in the top 25 banks in the Asia Pacific equity capital markets league tables in the first half of this year, according to Refinitiv data.

It has been rebuilding some of its ECM team across Asia after the business was scaled down as part of a global restructuring in 2019.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Alun John in Hong Kong; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 421 M 28 908 M 28 908 M
Net income 2021 1 835 M 2 173 M 2 173 M
Net cash 2021 53 490 M 63 319 M 63 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 21 803 M 25 842 M 25 809 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,61x
Nbr of Employees 83 797
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 10,57 €
Average target price 11,35 €
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG18.09%25 842
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.88%477 955
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.90%351 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 229
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.56%194 253
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY43.97%187 663