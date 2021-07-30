Deutsche Bank : releases EBA EU-wide Stress Test Results 2021 07/30/2021 | 12:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2021 EU-wide Stress Test Bank Name LEI Code Country Code Deutsche Bank AG 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 DE 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary Deutsche Bank AG 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Actual Baseline Scenario Adverse Scenario Row (mln EUR, %) 31/12/2020 31/12/2021 31/12/2022 31/12/2023 31/12/2021 31/12/2022 31/12/2023 Num 1 Net interest income 11,319 11,166 10,267 8,614 9,945 9,263 7,465 2 Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial 2,336 3,291 3,291 3,291 -631 2,468 2,468 assets and trading financial liabilities 3 Impairment (-) or reversal of impairment (+) on financial assets not measured at fair value -1,789 -1,768 -1,202 -1,142 -5,916 -1,180 -1,310 through profit or loss 4 Profit or (-) loss for the year 624 1,863 1,746 641 -10,182 247 -1,484 5 Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%) 25.80% 26.05% 25.72% 25.49% 27.47% 27.35% 27.02% 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 44,885 45,758 46,524 45,832 32,681 31,663 28,305 7 Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included) 328,951 333,585 335,236 336,076 366,933 373,789 374,492 8 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, % 13.64% 13.72% 13.88% 13.64% 8.91% 8.47% 7.56% 9 Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, % 13.63% 13.70% 13.87% 13.62% 8.28% 8.18% 7.43% 10 Tier 1 capital 51,734 52,607 52,273 51,581 39,530 37,412 34,053 11 Total leverage ratio exposures 1,078,268 1,078,268 1,078,268 1,078,268 1,078,268 1,078,268 1,078,268 12 Leverage ratio, % 4.80% 4.88% 4.85% 4.78% 3.67% 3.47% 3.16% 13 Fully loaded leverage ratio, % 4.69% 4.77% 4.85% 4.78% 3.35% 3.37% 3.11% Memorandum items 14 Total amount of instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed 0 0 0 0 0 0 date in the 2021-2023 period (cumulative conversions)1 Total Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments eligible as regulatory capital under the CRR 15 provisions that convert into Common Equity Tier 1 or are written down upon a trigger 5,748 5,748 5,748 5,748 5,748 5,748 event2 16 Of which: eligible instruments whose trigger is above CET1 capital ratio in the adverse 0 0 0 0 0 0 scenario2 Conversions not considered for CET1 computation Excluding instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed date in the 2021-2023 period 17 IFRS 9 transitional arrangements? Yes (static and dynamic) 18 New definition of default? No 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB Deutsche Bank AG 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts Stock of Stock of Stock of A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 1 Central banks 81,338 0 0 0 13,702 0 0 0 70,611 52 0 2 0 0 100.00% 2 Central governments 45,521 18 24 0 4,344 3 0 0 10,205 377 12 7 5 11 90.64% 3 Institutions 41,271 1,799 4 0 6,628 238 5 0 13,986 562 39 4 1 1 2.54% 4 Corporates 280,571 13,449 7,482 139 93,328 2,759 3,304 0 227,260 18,942 9,811 338 261 1,802 18.37% 5 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 37,076 3,182 1,531 28 8,167 456 1,094 0 31,554 3,324 2,611 50 36 250 9.57% 6 Corporates - Of Which: SME 19,373 383 110 3 7,148 150 50 0 14,968 2,246 460 18 38 246 53.53% 7 Retail 223,393 4,003 0 0 49,231 1,093 0 0 201,904 18,492 3,976 295 430 1,625 40.86% 8 Retail - Secured on real estate property 177,000 1,594 0 0 29,967 650 0 0 161,133 14,132 1,559 79 200 378 24.23% 9 Deutsche Bank AG Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 8,618 96 0 0 880 30 0 0 7,793 925 92 3 9 43 46.78% 10 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 168,382 1,497 0 0 29,087 620 0 0 153,341 13,207 1,467 76 191 335 22.81% 11 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 11,315 75 0 0 1,078 43 0 0 10,719 582 92 5 13 56 60.68% 12 Retail - Other Retail 35,078 2,334 0 0 18,186 401 0 0 30,052 3,779 2,324 211 217 1,191 51.24% 13 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 4,740 197 0 0 1,286 58 0 0 4,104 670 256 7 12 214 83.38% 14 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 30,338 2,137 0 0 16,899 342 0 0 25,949 3,109 2,068 204 204 977 47.26% 15 Equity 3,393 26 9,617 51 114 0 0 0 0 0 - 16 Securitisation 17 Other non-credit obligation assets 10,362 90 7,979 90 816 0 56 2 0 0 0.00% 18 IRB TOTAL 685,849 19,385 7,510 139 184,828 4,235 3,309 0 524,897 38,424 13,894 649 697 3,438 24.75% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 19 Central banks 4,704 0 0 0 11,761 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 20 Central governments 3,981 0 24 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 - 21 Institutions 2,278 38 3 0 371 20 5 0 592 1 38 0 0 1 1.56% 22 Corporates 44,975 937 5,079 106 18,418 212 2,459 0 50,542 3,555 1,097 48 51 604 55.05% 23 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 1,522 65 1,089 28 477 0 783 0 2,276 301 74 1 4 30 41.12% 24 Corporates - Of Which: SME 9,841 152 78 1 3,362 24 43 0 10,093 832 188 7 10 129 68.68% 25 Retail 196,024 2,108 0 0 39,590 593 0 0 177,828 15,450 2,286 223 310 854 37.35% 26 Retail - Secured on real estate property 161,029 1,094 0 0 27,882 468 0 0 146,460 12,670 1,057 72 171 160 15.11% 27 GERMANY Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 8,389 51 0 0 827 21 0 0 7,620 813 39 3 8 10 25.39% 28 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 152,640 1,043 0 0 27,055 448 0 0 138,840 11,857 1,018 69 162 150 14.72% 29 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 11,180 72 0 0 1,044 42 0 0 10,596 569 89 5 13 54 60.69% 30 Retail - Other Retail 23,815 941 0 0 10,664 83 0 0 20,771 2,211 1,140 146 127 640 56.12% 31 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 2,979 30 0 0 527 19 0 0 2,601 247 43 2 3 29 67.63% 32 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 20,837 911 0 0 10,137 63 0 0 18,170 1,965 1,098 144 124 611 55.67% 33 Equity 1,046 0 3,485 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 - 34 Securitisation 35 Other non-credit obligation assets 7,628 0 5,246 0 361 0 0 1 0 0 - 36 IRB TOTAL 260,636 3,083 5,107 106 78,871 824 2,463 0 229,355 19,007 3,422 272 361 1,459 42.62% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 37 Central banks 54,580 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 51,901 0 0 0 0 0 - 38 Central governments 23,275 0 0 0 136 0 0 0 8,243 0 0 0 0 0 - 39 Institutions 8,992 1,597 0 0 688 200 0 0 3,186 16 0 1 0 0 - 40 Corporates 96,662 3,083 87 3 24,024 639 17 0 64,942 4,959 2,419 132 78 245 10.13% 41 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 19,906 808 0 0 3,381 80 0 0 15,763 1,115 628 32 4 91 14.53% 42 Corporates - Of Which: SME 2,966 29 2 0 504 26 0 0 803 175 28 0 1 7 25.31% 43 Retail 270 2 0 0 42 1 0 0 79 3 1 0 0 1 49.41% 44 Retail - Secured on real estate property 55 1 0 0 11 0 0 0 52 3 1 0 0 0 43.86% 45 UNITED STATES Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 46 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 54 1 0 0 11 0 0 0 51 3 1 0 0 0 43.86% 47 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 57.28% 48 Retail - Other Retail 210 0 0 0 30 0 0 0 23 0 0 0 0 0 67.05% 49 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 17 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 - 50 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 193 0 0 0 26 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 67.05% 51 Equity 750 0 1,764 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 52 Securitisation 53 Other non-credit obligation assets 1,515 0 1,515 0 57 0 0 0 0 0 - 54 IRB TOTAL 186,044 4,681 87 3 28,186 839 17 0 128,409 4,978 2,420 133 78 246 10.15% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 55 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 56 Central governments 618 0 0 0 464 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 57 Institutions 556 1 0 0 265 0 0 0 185 42 1 0 0 0 55.57% 58 Corporates 7,989 325 67 0 4,658 48 28 0 6,832 1,379 238 12 27 111 46.73% 59 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 806 122 4 0 168 10 3 0 757 37 45 1 1 2 5.21% 60 Corporates - Of Which: SME 2,338 60 3 0 1,348 16 1 0 1,592 782 71 3 13 47 66.61% 61 Retail 14,530 950 0 0 7,211 304 0 0 12,888 1,554 728 62 73 523 71.81% 62 Retail - Secured on real estate property 6,183 259 0 0 943 85 0 0 5,866 417 251 5 8 123 49.04% 63 ITALY Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 117 42 0 0 43 5 0 0 83 88 45 0 1 31 68.19% 64 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 6,066 217 0 0 899 80 0 0 5,783 330 206 4 7 92 44.83% 65 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 44 1 0 0 23 1 0 0 39 6 1 0 0 1 53.06% 66 Retail - Other Retail 8,302 690 0 0 6,245 219 0 0 6,984 1,131 476 57 65 399 83.89% 67 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 1,166 111 0 0 444 27 0 0 778 280 114 2 2 103 90.36% 68 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 7,136 580 0 0 5,801 192 0 0 6,206 851 362 55 63 296 81.85% 69 Equity 124 0 379 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 70 Securitisation 71 Other non-credit obligation assets 152 0 152 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 72 IRB TOTAL 23,969 1,277 67 0 13,130 354 28 0 19,906 2,974 967 73 100 635 65.63% 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB Deutsche Bank AG 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 73 Central banks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 74 Central governments 1,300 4 0 0 592 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 63.27% 75 Institutions 1,192 0 0 0 284 0 0 0 168 0 0 0 0 0 - 76 Corporates 6,872 2,308 100 24 4,517 398 57 0 7,006 340 1,804 23 12 94 5.19% 77 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 751 563 62 0 201 91 44 0 773 12 445 1 1 3 0.71% 78 Corporates - Of Which: SME 653 65 1 0 694 13 0 0 735 106 71 3 6 32 44.61% 79 Retail 9,032 628 0 0 1,804 122 0 0 8,038 1,275 645 10 41 195 30.14% 80 Retail - Secured on real estate property 6,930 155 0 0 713 51 0 0 6,106 887 166 2 18 59 35.72% 81 SPAIN Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 86 2 0 0 9 4 0 0 64 22 9 0 0 3 30.02% 82 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 6,844 153 0 0 704 47 0 0 6,043 865 157 2 18 57 36.02% 83 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 61.13% 84 Retail - Other Retail 2,098 473 0 0 1,091 70 0 0 1,929 388 480 8 23 135 28.21% 85 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 491 55 0 0 284 11 0 0 612 140 99 3 8 82 82.09% 86 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 1,607 418 0 0 807 59 0 0 1,317 248 380 4 16 54 14.11% 87 Equity 23 0 83 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 88 Securitisation 89 Other non-credit obligation assets 125 56 125 56 26 0 56 1 0 0 0.00% 90 IRB TOTAL 18,545 2,997 100 24 7,406 577 57 0 15,238 1,615 2,509 34 54 290 11.56% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 91 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 92 Central governments 474 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 93 Institutions 4,280 148 0 0 399 19 0 0 211 4 0 0 0 0 - 94 Corporates 14,005 777 77 0 4,340 129 22 0 7,334 489 142 15 12 100 70.05% 95 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 535 34 0 0 156 8 0 0 423 92 37 2 2 3 8.44% 96 Corporates - Of Which: SME 537 0 1 0 174 0 0 0 326 12 0 1 1 0 - 97 Retail 112 36 0 0 20 5 0 0 100 11 34 0 0 5 15.67% 98 Retail - Secured on real estate property 78 3 0 0 13 1 0 0 72 7 3 0 0 1 51.11% 99 UNITED KINGDOM Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 100 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 77 3 0 0 13 1 0 0 71 7 3 0 0 1 51.11% 101 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 77.66% 102 Retail - Other Retail 30 34 0 0 7 4 0 0 25 4 31 0 0 4 12.72% 103 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 8 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 - 104 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 22 34 0 0 5 4 0 0 15 4 31 0 0 4 12.72% 105 Equity 242 0 810 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 - 106 Securitisation 107 Other non-credit obligation assets 87 0 87 0 87 0 0 0 0 0 - 108 IRB TOTAL 19,200 961 77 0 5,656 153 22 0 7,751 505 176 15 12 105 59.68% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 109 Central banks 3,595 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3,594 0 0 0 0 0 - 110 Central governments 65 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 - 111 Institutions 3,679 0 0 0 222 0 0 0 221 1 0 0 0 0 - 112 Corporates 9,859 844 130 0 2,031 200 68 0 8,953 816 476 4 1 35 7.30% 113 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 105 0 3 0 12 0 2 0 108 0 0 0 0 0 - 114 Corporates - Of Which: SME 36 0 1 0 16 0 0 0 39 2 0 0 0 0 - 115 Retail 224 4 0 0 39 1 0 0 194 29 4 0 1 2 39.90% 116 Retail - Secured on real estate property 182 2 0 0 31 1 0 0 158 23 2 0 1 1 34.10% 117 SWITZERLAND Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 - 118 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 177 2 0 0 31 1 0 0 155 23 2 0 1 1 34.10% 119 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 14 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 13 1 0 0 0 0 73.14% 120 Retail - Other Retail 29 1 0 0 7 0 0 0 23 4 2 0 0 1 44.08% 121 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 - 122 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 24 1 0 0 6 0 0 0 18 4 2 0 0 1 44.08% 123 Equity 61 0 116 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 124 Securitisation 125 Other non-credit obligation assets 42 0 41 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 - 126 IRB TOTAL 17,525 848 130 0 2,455 201 68 0 12,977 846 480 4 1 36 7.58% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 127 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 128 Central governments 1,518 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 129 Institutions 724 0 0 0 186 0 0 0 250 0 0 0 0 0 - 130 Corporates 13,222 265 174 0 5,092 61 77 0 11,495 580 270 22 13 117 43.14% 131 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 1,533 36 54 0 259 0 40 0 1,568 27 36 1 0 17 48.18% 132 Corporates - Of Which: SME 458 40 0 0 145 9 0 0 263 29 44 1 1 25 55.37% 133 Retail 103 2 0 0 18 1 0 0 94 9 2 0 0 0 17.41% 134 Retail - Secured on real estate property 87 1 0 0 13 1 0 0 80 7 1 0 0 0 7.34% 135 NETHERLANDS Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 136 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 84 1 0 0 13 1 0 0 77 7 1 0 0 0 7.34% 137 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 79.07% 138 Retail - Other Retail 12 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 10 2 0 0 0 0 54.51% 139 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 5 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 - 140 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 7 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 54.51% 141 Equity 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 142 Securitisation 143 Other non-credit obligation assets 18 0 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 144 IRB TOTAL 15,585 266 174 0 5,320 62 77 0 11,838 589 272 22 13 117 42.97% 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB Deutsche Bank AG 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 145 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 146 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 147 Institutions 475 0 0 0 126 0 0 0 335 0 0 0 0 0 - 148 Corporates 9,279 73 68 0 2,873 28 28 0 7,696 524 58 12 11 3 5.15% 149 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 4,077 15 45 0 1,202 4 27 0 3,567 249 0 7 1 0 - 150 Corporates - Of Which: SME 399 0 0 0 267 0 0 0 183 153 0 1 6 0 - 151 Retail 324 1 0 0 40 0 0 0 58 7 1 0 0 0 26.86% 152 Retail - Secured on real estate property 59 1 0 0 16 0 0 0 52 7 1 0 0 0 22.73% 153 LUXEMBOURG Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 8 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 - 154 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 51 1 0 0 16 0 0 0 45 6 1 0 0 0 22.73% 155 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 76.68% 156 Retail - Other Retail 264 0 0 0 24 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 51.65% 157 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 158 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 264 0 0 0 24 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 51.65% 159 Equity 327 0 811 0 69 0 0 0 0 0 - 160 Securitisation 161 Other non-credit obligation assets 44 0 44 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 162 IRB TOTAL 10,450 74 68 0 3,895 29 28 0 8,157 531 59 12 11 3 5.57% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 163 Central banks 8,319 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8,198 0 0 0 0 0 - 164 Central governments 178 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 - 165 Institutions 866 0 0 0 150 0 0 0 147 0 0 0 0 0 - 166 Corporates 2,569 21 1 0 815 26 0 0 1,372 340 21 1 1 0 0.00% 167 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 462 0 0 0 76 0 0 0 252 165 0 0 0 0 0.00% 168 Corporates - Of Which: SME 134 0 0 0 63 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 169 Retail 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 16.71% 170 Retail - Secured on real estate property 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 - 171 JAPAN Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 172 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 - 173 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 36.31% 174 Retail - Other Retail 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 13.44% 175 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 176 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.44% 177 Equity 4 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 178 Securitisation 179 Other non-credit obligation assets 18 0 18 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 - 180 IRB TOTAL 11,960 21 1 0 998 26 0 0 9,736 340 21 1 1 0 0.01% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 181 Central banks 593 0 0 0 195 0 0 0 314 0 0 0 0 0 - 182 Central governments 2,874 0 0 0 1,631 0 0 0 75 0 0 0 0 0 - 183 Institutions 479 0 0 0 214 0 0 0 608 0 0 0 0 0 - 184 Corporates 5,138 816 12 0 2,097 197 6 0 4,552 214 99 8 1 44 44.51% 185 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 173 42 0 0 24 26 0 0 150 22 8 0 0 2 21.85% 186 Corporates - Of Which: SME 489 15 1 0 126 2 0 0 83 90 2 0 0 0 10.40% 187 Retail 69 0 0 0 29 0 0 0 62 7 0 0 0 0 72.04% 188 Retail - Secured on real estate property 18 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 17 2 0 0 0 0 - 189 INDIA Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 190 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 18 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 17 2 0 0 0 0 - 191 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 72.45% 192 Retail - Other Retail 48 0 0 0 23 0 0 0 43 5 0 0 0 0 71.95% 193 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 194 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 46 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 41 4 0 0 0 0 71.95% 195 Equity 38 24 141 45 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 196 Securitisation 197 Other non-credit obligation assets 83 0 83 0 36 0 0 0 0 0 - 198 IRB TOTAL 9,273 840 12 0 4,389 243 6 0 5,647 220 99 9 1 44 44.59% This is an excerpt of the original content. 