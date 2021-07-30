Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 01:15:11 pm
10.592 EUR   -2.09%
DEUTSCHE BANK : Results of 2021 EBA stress test
PU
DEUTSCHE BANK : veröffentlicht EBA-Ergebnisse des EU-weiten Stresstests 2021
PU
DEUTSCHE BANK : releases EBA EU-wide Stress Test Results 2021
PU
Deutsche Bank : releases EBA EU-wide Stress Test Results 2021

07/30/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
2021 EU-wide Stress Test

Bank Name

LEI Code

Country Code

Deutsche Bank AG

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

DE

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary

Deutsche Bank AG

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Actual

Baseline Scenario

Adverse Scenario

Row

(mln EUR, %)

31/12/2020

31/12/2021

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

31/12/2021

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

Num

1

Net interest income

11,319

11,166

10,267

8,614

9,945

9,263

7,465

2

Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial

2,336

3,291

3,291

3,291

-631

2,468

2,468

assets and trading financial liabilities

3

Impairment (-) or reversal of impairment (+) on financial assets not measured at fair value

-1,789

-1,768

-1,202

-1,142

-5,916

-1,180

-1,310

through profit or loss

4

Profit or (-) loss for the year

624

1,863

1,746

641

-10,182

247

-1,484

5

Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)

25.80%

26.05%

25.72%

25.49%

27.47%

27.35%

27.02%

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

44,885

45,758

46,524

45,832

32,681

31,663

28,305

7

Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)

328,951

333,585

335,236

336,076

366,933

373,789

374,492

8

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

13.64%

13.72%

13.88%

13.64%

8.91%

8.47%

7.56%

9

Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

13.63%

13.70%

13.87%

13.62%

8.28%

8.18%

7.43%

10

Tier 1 capital

51,734

52,607

52,273

51,581

39,530

37,412

34,053

11

Total leverage ratio exposures

1,078,268

1,078,268

1,078,268

1,078,268

1,078,268

1,078,268

1,078,268

12

Leverage ratio, %

4.80%

4.88%

4.85%

4.78%

3.67%

3.47%

3.16%

13

Fully loaded leverage ratio, %

4.69%

4.77%

4.85%

4.78%

3.35%

3.37%

3.11%

Memorandum items

14

Total amount of instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed

0

0

0

0

0

0

date in the 2021-2023 period (cumulative conversions)1

Total Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments eligible as regulatory capital under the CRR

15

provisions that convert into Common Equity Tier 1 or are written down upon a trigger

5,748

5,748

5,748

5,748

5,748

5,748

event2

16

Of which: eligible instruments whose trigger is above CET1 capital ratio in the adverse

0

0

0

0

0

0

scenario2

  1. Conversions not considered for CET1 computation
  2. Excluding instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed date in the 2021-2023 period

17

IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?

Yes (static and dynamic)

18

New definition of default?

No

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Deutsche Bank AG

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

1

Central banks

81,338

0

0

0

13,702

0

0

0

70,611

52

0

2

0

0

100.00%

2

Central governments

45,521

18

24

0

4,344

3

0

0

10,205

377

12

7

5

11

90.64%

3

Institutions

41,271

1,799

4

0

6,628

238

5

0

13,986

562

39

4

1

1

2.54%

4

Corporates

280,571

13,449

7,482

139

93,328

2,759

3,304

0

227,260

18,942

9,811

338

261

1,802

18.37%

5

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

37,076

3,182

1,531

28

8,167

456

1,094

0

31,554

3,324

2,611

50

36

250

9.57%

6

Corporates - Of Which: SME

19,373

383

110

3

7,148

150

50

0

14,968

2,246

460

18

38

246

53.53%

7

Retail

223,393

4,003

0

0

49,231

1,093

0

0

201,904

18,492

3,976

295

430

1,625

40.86%

8

Retail - Secured on real estate property

177,000

1,594

0

0

29,967

650

0

0

161,133

14,132

1,559

79

200

378

24.23%

9

Deutsche Bank AG

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

8,618

96

0

0

880

30

0

0

7,793

925

92

3

9

43

46.78%

10

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

168,382

1,497

0

0

29,087

620

0

0

153,341

13,207

1,467

76

191

335

22.81%

11

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

11,315

75

0

0

1,078

43

0

0

10,719

582

92

5

13

56

60.68%

12

Retail - Other Retail

35,078

2,334

0

0

18,186

401

0

0

30,052

3,779

2,324

211

217

1,191

51.24%

13

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

4,740

197

0

0

1,286

58

0

0

4,104

670

256

7

12

214

83.38%

14

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

30,338

2,137

0

0

16,899

342

0

0

25,949

3,109

2,068

204

204

977

47.26%

15

Equity

3,393

26

9,617

51

114

0

0

0

0

0

-

16

Securitisation

17

Other non-credit obligation assets

10,362

90

7,979

90

816

0

56

2

0

0

0.00%

18

IRB TOTAL

685,849

19,385

7,510

139

184,828

4,235

3,309

0

524,897

38,424

13,894

649

697

3,438

24.75%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

19

Central banks

4,704

0

0

0

11,761

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

20

Central governments

3,981

0

24

0

0

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

-

21

Institutions

2,278

38

3

0

371

20

5

0

592

1

38

0

0

1

1.56%

22

Corporates

44,975

937

5,079

106

18,418

212

2,459

0

50,542

3,555

1,097

48

51

604

55.05%

23

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

1,522

65

1,089

28

477

0

783

0

2,276

301

74

1

4

30

41.12%

24

Corporates - Of Which: SME

9,841

152

78

1

3,362

24

43

0

10,093

832

188

7

10

129

68.68%

25

Retail

196,024

2,108

0

0

39,590

593

0

0

177,828

15,450

2,286

223

310

854

37.35%

26

Retail - Secured on real estate property

161,029

1,094

0

0

27,882

468

0

0

146,460

12,670

1,057

72

171

160

15.11%

27

GERMANY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

8,389

51

0

0

827

21

0

0

7,620

813

39

3

8

10

25.39%

28

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

152,640

1,043

0

0

27,055

448

0

0

138,840

11,857

1,018

69

162

150

14.72%

29

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

11,180

72

0

0

1,044

42

0

0

10,596

569

89

5

13

54

60.69%

30

Retail - Other Retail

23,815

941

0

0

10,664

83

0

0

20,771

2,211

1,140

146

127

640

56.12%

31

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

2,979

30

0

0

527

19

0

0

2,601

247

43

2

3

29

67.63%

32

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

20,837

911

0

0

10,137

63

0

0

18,170

1,965

1,098

144

124

611

55.67%

33

Equity

1,046

0

3,485

0

25

0

0

0

0

0

-

34

Securitisation

35

Other non-credit obligation assets

7,628

0

5,246

0

361

0

0

1

0

0

-

36

IRB TOTAL

260,636

3,083

5,107

106

78,871

824

2,463

0

229,355

19,007

3,422

272

361

1,459

42.62%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

37

Central banks

54,580

0

0

0

17

0

0

0

51,901

0

0

0

0

0

-

38

Central governments

23,275

0

0

0

136

0

0

0

8,243

0

0

0

0

0

-

39

Institutions

8,992

1,597

0

0

688

200

0

0

3,186

16

0

1

0

0

-

40

Corporates

96,662

3,083

87

3

24,024

639

17

0

64,942

4,959

2,419

132

78

245

10.13%

41

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

19,906

808

0

0

3,381

80

0

0

15,763

1,115

628

32

4

91

14.53%

42

Corporates - Of Which: SME

2,966

29

2

0

504

26

0

0

803

175

28

0

1

7

25.31%

43

Retail

270

2

0

0

42

1

0

0

79

3

1

0

0

1

49.41%

44

Retail - Secured on real estate property

55

1

0

0

11

0

0

0

52

3

1

0

0

0

43.86%

45

UNITED STATES

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

46

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

54

1

0

0

11

0

0

0

51

3

1

0

0

0

43.86%

47

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

57.28%

48

Retail - Other Retail

210

0

0

0

30

0

0

0

23

0

0

0

0

0

67.05%

49

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

17

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

19

0

0

0

0

0

-

50

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

193

0

0

0

26

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

67.05%

51

Equity

750

0

1,764

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

52

Securitisation

53

Other non-credit obligation assets

1,515

0

1,515

0

57

0

0

0

0

0

-

54

IRB TOTAL

186,044

4,681

87

3

28,186

839

17

0

128,409

4,978

2,420

133

78

246

10.15%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

55

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

56

Central governments

618

0

0

0

464

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

57

Institutions

556

1

0

0

265

0

0

0

185

42

1

0

0

0

55.57%

58

Corporates

7,989

325

67

0

4,658

48

28

0

6,832

1,379

238

12

27

111

46.73%

59

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

806

122

4

0

168

10

3

0

757

37

45

1

1

2

5.21%

60

Corporates - Of Which: SME

2,338

60

3

0

1,348

16

1

0

1,592

782

71

3

13

47

66.61%

61

Retail

14,530

950

0

0

7,211

304

0

0

12,888

1,554

728

62

73

523

71.81%

62

Retail - Secured on real estate property

6,183

259

0

0

943

85

0

0

5,866

417

251

5

8

123

49.04%

63

ITALY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

117

42

0

0

43

5

0

0

83

88

45

0

1

31

68.19%

64

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

6,066

217

0

0

899

80

0

0

5,783

330

206

4

7

92

44.83%

65

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

44

1

0

0

23

1

0

0

39

6

1

0

0

1

53.06%

66

Retail - Other Retail

8,302

690

0

0

6,245

219

0

0

6,984

1,131

476

57

65

399

83.89%

67

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

1,166

111

0

0

444

27

0

0

778

280

114

2

2

103

90.36%

68

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

7,136

580

0

0

5,801

192

0

0

6,206

851

362

55

63

296

81.85%

69

Equity

124

0

379

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

70

Securitisation

71

Other non-credit obligation assets

152

0

152

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

72

IRB TOTAL

23,969

1,277

67

0

13,130

354

28

0

19,906

2,974

967

73

100

635

65.63%

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Deutsche Bank AG

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

73

Central banks

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

74

Central governments

1,300

4

0

0

592

1

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

2

63.27%

75

Institutions

1,192

0

0

0

284

0

0

0

168

0

0

0

0

0

-

76

Corporates

6,872

2,308

100

24

4,517

398

57

0

7,006

340

1,804

23

12

94

5.19%

77

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

751

563

62

0

201

91

44

0

773

12

445

1

1

3

0.71%

78

Corporates - Of Which: SME

653

65

1

0

694

13

0

0

735

106

71

3

6

32

44.61%

79

Retail

9,032

628

0

0

1,804

122

0

0

8,038

1,275

645

10

41

195

30.14%

80

Retail - Secured on real estate property

6,930

155

0

0

713

51

0

0

6,106

887

166

2

18

59

35.72%

81

SPAIN

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

86

2

0

0

9

4

0

0

64

22

9

0

0

3

30.02%

82

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

6,844

153

0

0

704

47

0

0

6,043

865

157

2

18

57

36.02%

83

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

61.13%

84

Retail - Other Retail

2,098

473

0

0

1,091

70

0

0

1,929

388

480

8

23

135

28.21%

85

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

491

55

0

0

284

11

0

0

612

140

99

3

8

82

82.09%

86

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1,607

418

0

0

807

59

0

0

1,317

248

380

4

16

54

14.11%

87

Equity

23

0

83

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

88

Securitisation

89

Other non-credit obligation assets

125

56

125

56

26

0

56

1

0

0

0.00%

90

IRB TOTAL

18,545

2,997

100

24

7,406

577

57

0

15,238

1,615

2,509

34

54

290

11.56%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

91

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

92

Central governments

474

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

93

Institutions

4,280

148

0

0

399

19

0

0

211

4

0

0

0

0

-

94

Corporates

14,005

777

77

0

4,340

129

22

0

7,334

489

142

15

12

100

70.05%

95

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

535

34

0

0

156

8

0

0

423

92

37

2

2

3

8.44%

96

Corporates - Of Which: SME

537

0

1

0

174

0

0

0

326

12

0

1

1

0

-

97

Retail

112

36

0

0

20

5

0

0

100

11

34

0

0

5

15.67%

98

Retail - Secured on real estate property

78

3

0

0

13

1

0

0

72

7

3

0

0

1

51.11%

99

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

100

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

77

3

0

0

13

1

0

0

71

7

3

0

0

1

51.11%

101

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

77.66%

102

Retail - Other Retail

30

34

0

0

7

4

0

0

25

4

31

0

0

4

12.72%

103

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

8

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

10

0

0

0

0

0

-

104

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

22

34

0

0

5

4

0

0

15

4

31

0

0

4

12.72%

105

Equity

242

0

810

0

19

0

0

0

0

0

-

106

Securitisation

107

Other non-credit obligation assets

87

0

87

0

87

0

0

0

0

0

-

108

IRB TOTAL

19,200

961

77

0

5,656

153

22

0

7,751

505

176

15

12

105

59.68%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

109

Central banks

3,595

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3,594

0

0

0

0

0

-

110

Central governments

65

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

0

0

-

111

Institutions

3,679

0

0

0

222

0

0

0

221

1

0

0

0

0

-

112

Corporates

9,859

844

130

0

2,031

200

68

0

8,953

816

476

4

1

35

7.30%

113

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

105

0

3

0

12

0

2

0

108

0

0

0

0

0

-

114

Corporates - Of Which: SME

36

0

1

0

16

0

0

0

39

2

0

0

0

0

-

115

Retail

224

4

0

0

39

1

0

0

194

29

4

0

1

2

39.90%

116

Retail - Secured on real estate property

182

2

0

0

31

1

0

0

158

23

2

0

1

1

34.10%

117

SWITZERLAND

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

1

0

0

0

0

-

118

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

177

2

0

0

31

1

0

0

155

23

2

0

1

1

34.10%

119

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

14

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

13

1

0

0

0

0

73.14%

120

Retail - Other Retail

29

1

0

0

7

0

0

0

23

4

2

0

0

1

44.08%

121

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

5

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

5

1

0

0

0

0

-

122

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

24

1

0

0

6

0

0

0

18

4

2

0

0

1

44.08%

123

Equity

61

0

116

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

124

Securitisation

125

Other non-credit obligation assets

42

0

41

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

-

126

IRB TOTAL

17,525

848

130

0

2,455

201

68

0

12,977

846

480

4

1

36

7.58%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

127

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

128

Central governments

1,518

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

129

Institutions

724

0

0

0

186

0

0

0

250

0

0

0

0

0

-

130

Corporates

13,222

265

174

0

5,092

61

77

0

11,495

580

270

22

13

117

43.14%

131

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

1,533

36

54

0

259

0

40

0

1,568

27

36

1

0

17

48.18%

132

Corporates - Of Which: SME

458

40

0

0

145

9

0

0

263

29

44

1

1

25

55.37%

133

Retail

103

2

0

0

18

1

0

0

94

9

2

0

0

0

17.41%

134

Retail - Secured on real estate property

87

1

0

0

13

1

0

0

80

7

1

0

0

0

7.34%

135

NETHERLANDS

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

-

136

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

84

1

0

0

13

1

0

0

77

7

1

0

0

0

7.34%

137

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

79.07%

138

Retail - Other Retail

12

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

10

2

0

0

0

0

54.51%

139

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

5

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

-

140

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

7

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

5

1

0

0

0

0

54.51%

141

Equity

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

142

Securitisation

143

Other non-credit obligation assets

18

0

18

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

144

IRB TOTAL

15,585

266

174

0

5,320

62

77

0

11,838

589

272

22

13

117

42.97%

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Deutsche Bank AG

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

145

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

146

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

147

Institutions

475

0

0

0

126

0

0

0

335

0

0

0

0

0

-

148

Corporates

9,279

73

68

0

2,873

28

28

0

7,696

524

58

12

11

3

5.15%

149

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

4,077

15

45

0

1,202

4

27

0

3,567

249

0

7

1

0

-

150

Corporates - Of Which: SME

399

0

0

0

267

0

0

0

183

153

0

1

6

0

-

151

Retail

324

1

0

0

40

0

0

0

58

7

1

0

0

0

26.86%

152

Retail - Secured on real estate property

59

1

0

0

16

0

0

0

52

7

1

0

0

0

22.73%

153

LUXEMBOURG

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

8

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

7

1

0

0

0

0

-

154

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

51

1

0

0

16

0

0

0

45

6

1

0

0

0

22.73%

155

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

76.68%

156

Retail - Other Retail

264

0

0

0

24

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

51.65%

157

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

158

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

264

0

0

0

24

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

51.65%

159

Equity

327

0

811

0

69

0

0

0

0

0

-

160

Securitisation

161

Other non-credit obligation assets

44

0

44

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

162

IRB TOTAL

10,450

74

68

0

3,895

29

28

0

8,157

531

59

12

11

3

5.57%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

163

Central banks

8,319

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8,198

0

0

0

0

0

-

164

Central governments

178

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

0

0

-

165

Institutions

866

0

0

0

150

0

0

0

147

0

0

0

0

0

-

166

Corporates

2,569

21

1

0

815

26

0

0

1,372

340

21

1

1

0

0.00%

167

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

462

0

0

0

76

0

0

0

252

165

0

0

0

0

0.00%

168

Corporates - Of Which: SME

134

0

0

0

63

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

-

169

Retail

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

16.71%

170

Retail - Secured on real estate property

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

-

171

JAPAN

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

172

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

-

173

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

36.31%

174

Retail - Other Retail

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

13.44%

175

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

176

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13.44%

177

Equity

4

0

13

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

178

Securitisation

179

Other non-credit obligation assets

18

0

18

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

-

180

IRB TOTAL

11,960

21

1

0

998

26

0

0

9,736

340

21

1

1

0

0.01%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

181

Central banks

593

0

0

0

195

0

0

0

314

0

0

0

0

0

-

182

Central governments

2,874

0

0

0

1,631

0

0

0

75

0

0

0

0

0

-

183

Institutions

479

0

0

0

214

0

0

0

608

0

0

0

0

0

-

184

Corporates

5,138

816

12

0

2,097

197

6

0

4,552

214

99

8

1

44

44.51%

185

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

173

42

0

0

24

26

0

0

150

22

8

0

0

2

21.85%

186

Corporates - Of Which: SME

489

15

1

0

126

2

0

0

83

90

2

0

0

0

10.40%

187

Retail

69

0

0

0

29

0

0

0

62

7

0

0

0

0

72.04%

188

Retail - Secured on real estate property

18

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

17

2

0

0

0

0

-

189

INDIA

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

190

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

18

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

17

2

0

0

0

0

-

191

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

72.45%

192

Retail - Other Retail

48

0

0

0

23

0

0

0

43

5

0

0

0

0

71.95%

193

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

2

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

-

194

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

46

0

0

0

22

0

0

0

41

4

0

0

0

0

71.95%

195

Equity

38

24

141

45

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

196

Securitisation

197

Other non-credit obligation assets

83

0

83

0

36

0

0

0

0

0

-

198

IRB TOTAL

9,273

840

12

0

4,389

243

6

0

5,647

220

99

9

1

44

44.59%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
