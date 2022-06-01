Deutsche Bank's DWS CEO steps down in wake of greenwashing claims

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - The embattled chief executive of
Deutsche Bank's asset manager DWS said on Wednesday he
would step down next week, as the company faced allegations of
misleading investors about "green" investments.
The move marks a key moment in an ongoing saga that has
dogged the firm for months and reached a high pitch on Tuesday,
when German prosecutors raided DWS and the headquarters of
Deutsche Bank over the allegations.
The outgoing CEO, Asoka Woehrmann, told employees in a memo
that it was a joy to see DWS flourish but that "allegations...,
however unfounded or undefendable, have left a mark."
"To quote Charles Dickens: it was the best of times, it was
the worst of times," he said in the memo, which was seen by
Reuters.
Stefan Hoops, a confidant of Deutsche Bank CEO Christian
Sewing, will replace Woehrmann with effect from June 10.
DWS and Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday the asset manager had
cooperated with regulators and authorities in the past and would
continue to do so. DWS repeated its denial that it had misled
investors.
Woehrmann resigned as CEO of DWS Group with effect from the
end of June 9, the day of its annual general meeting.
Hoops has been overseeing Deutsche Bank's corporate banking
division since 2019.
