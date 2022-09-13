Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:25 2022-09-13 pm EDT
9.096 EUR   -1.30%
01:02pDeutsche Bank's IPB unit hires new director in Americas
RE
12:10pDEUTSCHE BANK : appoints Richard Stewart as Group Treasurer
PU
10:15aDeutsche Bank Details Restaurant Brands' 'Reclaim The Flame' Plan
MT
Summary 
Summary

Deutsche Bank's IPB unit hires new director in Americas

09/13/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank unit in the Americas hired Hedieh Bolour as a director based in Los Angeles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bolour joins Deutsche from wealth advisory firm Lido Advisors. She has earlier held similar roles in Bank of America and Wells Fargo, the memo added, the contents of which were confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson.

The German bank's IPB unit, which offers advisory and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients, in July had hired a string of bankers to bolster its commercial real estate and structured lending businesses.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.34% 34.445 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.08% 9.024 Delayed Quote.-16.36%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -3.96% 43.72 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 26 295 M 26 311 M 26 311 M
Net income 2022 3 516 M 3 519 M 3 519 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 34 016 M 34 016 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 18 735 M 18 746 M 18 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,45x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,22 €
Average target price 11,95 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-16.36%18 979
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.85%353 610
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.72%283 403
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.11%172 698
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 709