Deutsche Bank's IPB unit hires new director in Americas

Bolour joins Deutsche from wealth advisory firm Lido Advisors. She has earlier held similar roles in Bank of America and Wells Fargo, the memo added, the contents of which were confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson.

The German bank's IPB unit, which offers advisory and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients, in July had hired a string of bankers to bolster its commercial real estate and structured lending businesses.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)