  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:25 2022-07-14 pm EDT
7.682 EUR   -1.23%
11:53aDeutsche Bank's International Private Bank hires 4 bankers in Americas
RE
06:09aDeutsche Bank To Incur $70 Million Costs As IT issues Delay Retail Unit's Integration
MT
05:38aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Bank Earnings -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank hires 4 bankers in Americas

07/14/2022 | 11:53am EDT
July 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank on Thursday hired four bankers in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The new hires will help the bank strengthen its commercial real estate and structured lending businesses, according to the memo, the content of which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

The German bank's IPB unit offers advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth clients.

Lisa Shenwick, David Addison and Gregory Zann have joined as both directors and structured lenders, while Brian Han has been named vice president, Deutsche Bank said in the memo.

Shenwick and Addison will be part of the New York team, while Zann and Han will be with the Miami and Los Angeles teams, respectively, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Financials
Sales 2022 25 932 M 26 167 M 26 167 M
Net income 2022 3 676 M 3 710 M 3 710 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 27 413 M 27 413 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,75x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 15 811 M 15 955 M 15 955 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,31x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,78 €
Average target price 12,25 €
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-29.41%15 955
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.66%328 685
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.51%248 474
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%223 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.30%163 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.47%148 089