Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on
Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some
clients after the Financial Times reported earlier that the
German lender was investigating the alleged mis-selling of
investment banking products.
"We initiated an investigation in relation to our engagement
with a limited number of clients. We cannot comment on details
of the investigation until it is complete", a Deutsche Bank
spokesman said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.
The Financial Times reported that the lender was probing if
its staff mis-sold sophisticated investment banking products to
clients in breach of European Union rules and then colluded with
individuals within these companies to share the profits.
The internal probe was triggered by client complaints last
year, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the
process, adding that the investigation initially focused on the
desk in Spain, which sells hedges, swaps, derivatives and other
financial products.
An audit had found that the bank wrongly categorised client
firms under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
(Mifid) rules, which require banks to separate their clients by
levels of financial sophistication, according to the newspaper.
Sources told the newspaper that the lender believes some of
its staff knowingly sold inappropriate or unsuitable products to
customers who may not have been able to understand and shoulder
the risk they were taking with these positions.
The probe, called Project Teal, is also looking into
accusations that there was collusion between the German bank's
employees and staff at some of the clients who bought the
inappropriate products.
The scope of the investigation was subsequently extended to
the rest of Europe, but it was believed only Spain and
Portugal-based clients were impacted, a source told FT.
The probe is drawing to a conclusion and the bank will have
to soon make final disclosures to regulators, the newspaper
said, adding that the bank's primary regulators, BaFin and the
European Central Bank, have been informed.
