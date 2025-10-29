Deutsche Bank shares rose 3% in Frankfurt after reporting record pre-tax profits of €7.7bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 64% (+36% after adjusting for the effects of the Postbank dispute).



The banking group explains that this increase reflects a 7% growth in revenues to €24.4bn, as well as an 8% reduction in non-interest expenses to €15.4bn, mainly due to the non-recurrence of the impact of the Postbank litigation.



We have demonstrated the value of our Global Hausbank for customers and shareholders in a rapidly changing environment," said CEO Christian Sewing, adding that the bank is "on track" to achieve its 2025 targets.



'After increasing shareholder distributions by 50% in each of the last three years, we are on track to redistribute more than €8bn to shareholders from 2022 to 2026," he continued.