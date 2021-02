The net profit attributable to shareholders of 113 million euros ($135.69 million) compares with a 2019 loss of 5.7 billion euros. Analysts had expected a loss of around 300 million euros for 2020.

The swing to profit is a victory for Chief Executive Christian Sewing, who was promoted in 2018 to turn around Germany's largest lender after years of losses and steep fines for money laundering and its role in the mortgage crisis.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)