Deutsche Bank swings to net profit in 2020, its first since 2014

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank swung
to a small annual profit in 2020, its first since 2014, on the
back of strong gains at its investment banking division, the
German lender said on Thursday.
The net profit attributable to shareholders of 113 million
euros ($135.69 million) compares with a 2019 loss of 5.7 billion
euros. Analysts had expected a loss of around 300 million euros
for 2020.
The return to profit is a victory for Chief Executive
Christian Sewing, who was promoted in 2018 to turn around
Germany's largest lender after years of losses and steep fines
for money laundering and its role in the mortgage crisis.
Over the past 10 years, Deutsche has lost a total 8.2
billion euros. Analysts believe the bank is set to post another
profit in 2021, according to a consensus forecast.
"We have built firm foundations for sustainable
profitability, and are confident that this overall positive
trend will continue in 2021, despite these challenging times,"
Sewing said.
Deutsche Bank, like its competitors, experienced a trading
boom because of market volatility linked to the pandemic. That
elevated the investment bank to its profit engine last year.
Revenue at the division rose 32% to 9.28 billion in 2020,
while revenue from its key fixed-income and currency sales and
trading business climbed 28%.
($1 = 0.8328 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria
Sheahan & Shri Navaratnam)